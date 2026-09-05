Championship - Game Week 5 5 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Swansea.com Stadium

Today's game between Swansea City and Wrexham will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Swansea City vs Wrexham is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports. The TV channel and live stream options for this Championship fixture are listed below.

Swansea City host Wrexham at the Swansea.com Stadium in a Championship fixture that carries real weight for both clubs, separated by ten places in the table and heading into this game in contrasting states of form.

Vitor Matos' side arrive as the division's pace-setters. Three wins from their last four Championship outings have put Swansea at the top of the table, and a 2-0 victory over Watford last time out underlined the solidity that has defined their early-season campaign.

For Wrexham, the mood is altogether different. Phil Parkinson's side have won just once in their last five matches, and that came against Millwall — a 3-0 away victory on September 2 that offered some relief after a difficult opening to the season. Prior to that result, Parkinson had described his side's defending as "unacceptable" following a 2-1 home defeat to Birmingham City.

The contrast in trajectories makes this a fascinating contest. Swansea's defensive record has been strong, while Wrexham have shown they can produce a performance when the pressure is on, as their win at The Den demonstrated.

Wrexham's journey through the English football pyramid continues to attract global attention. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's project has brought genuine ambition to North Wales, and the club's recruitment activity this summer has reflected that intent.

With Swansea sitting first and Wrexham in eleventh, the gap in the standings is clear. Whether Parkinson's side can produce another away performance of the quality they showed against Millwall will go a long way to defining how this game unfolds.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Swansea City vs Wrexham live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Swansea City vs Wrexham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Swansea City are managed by Vitor Matos, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad news becomes clearer.

Phil Parkinson takes charge of Wrexham for this fixture, but similarly, no injury or suspension details have been confirmed at this stage. No probable lineup has been released for either side, and further team news is expected ahead of the game.

Form

Swansea City head into this fixture in strong form, winning three and drawing one of their last four Championship matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 win over Watford on September 1, and they also beat Derby County 3-0 away from home on August 29. A 0-0 draw with Sheffield United and a 2-1 win at Stoke City complete their recent Championship record. Their only defeat across five matches came in the Carabao Cup against Birmingham City. Swansea have scored eight goals and conceded one across their last four league games.

Wrexham's recent record reads one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Championship victory at Millwall on September 2, which ended a run of three matches without a win. Prior to that, they lost 2-1 at home to Birmingham City in the Championship and drew 1-1 with both Watford and Cardiff City. A 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Middlesbrough also features in their last five. Wrexham have scored six goals and conceded five across that run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on March 13, 2026, when Wrexham beat Swansea City 2-0 at home in the Championship. Before that, Swansea won 2-1 at the Swansea.com Stadium when the clubs met in December 2025. The two Championship meetings this season have produced one win apiece. The three earlier recorded meetings between the clubs date back to the early 2000s, spanning League Two and League One.

Standings

In the Championship table, Swansea City sit top in first place while Wrexham are eleventh heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Swansea City vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: