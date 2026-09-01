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Championship
team-logoSwansea City
Swansea.com Stadium
team-logoWatford
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How to watch today's Swansea City vs Watford Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Swansea City vs Watford
Swansea City
Watford
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Swansea City and Watford, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Championship - Game Week 4
Swansea.com Stadium

Today's game between Swansea City and Watford will kick-off at 1 Sept 2026, 19:45.

VPN GuideGemini
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Swansea City vs Watford is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sky Sports+

Sky Sports+

Click here

Swansea City host Watford at the Swansea.com Stadium in the Championship, with both sides looking to build on encouraging starts to the new season.

Vitor Matos's side have made a solid return to the second tier, sitting third in the early standings after winning two of their opening three Championship fixtures. Their 3-0 demolition of Derby County last time out will have done confidence no harm at all.

Watford arrive in South Wales in ninth place, with Alessio Dionisi's squad showing signs of quality in the league despite a turbulent week that included a heavy Carabao Cup exit. The Hornets drew 1-1 with West Ham United on the road in their most recent Championship outing.

This is a fixture between two clubs with genuine promotion ambitions, and the gap between them in the table makes for an intriguing dynamic. Swansea will fancy their chances at home, but Watford are more than capable of causing problems on the road.

For everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time, read on.

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How to watch Swansea City vs Watford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Swansea City vs Watford Probable lineups

Swansea City crest
Swansea City
SWA
Formation
Watford crest
Watford
WAT
Watford crest
Watford
WAT

Manager

  • V. Matos

Swansea City are managed by Vitor Matos, though the club has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Alessio Dionisi takes charge of Watford for this trip to South Wales. As with Swansea, no confirmed team news, injuries, or suspensions have been provided at this stage, and the projected XI will be added when available.

Form

SWA

SWA - Form

LEG
W1-0
BIR
L0-1
STK
W1-2
SHU
D0-0
DER
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
WAT

WAT - Form

CRA
W1-0
SOU
W2-1
WRE
D1-1
PET
L1-5
WHU
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Swansea City head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five outings in all competitions. Their most recent match ended in a commanding 3-0 win over Derby County in the Championship, and they also beat Stoke City 2-1 away from home earlier in August. Their only defeat came against Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup. Across those five games, Swansea scored seven goals and conceded two.

Watford's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one loss. They drew 1-1 with West Ham United in their most recent Championship game and also drew 1-1 with Wrexham the week before. Their biggest result was a 2-1 win over Southampton, though a 5-1 Carabao Cup loss to Peterborough United stands out as a low point. Watford scored six goals and conceded eight across those five matches.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Swansea CityDrawWatford
2
2
1
Championship
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
0
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
2
FT
Championship
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
1
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
1
FT
Championship
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
1
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
0
FT
Championship
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
1
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
0
FT
Championship
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
1
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
1
FT
5Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals0/5
Both teams scored2/5


The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2026, when Watford hosted Swansea City in the Championship and lost 2-0. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at the Swansea.com Stadium in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Swansea hold the edge with two wins to Watford's one, with two matches ending level.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
330052+39
W
W
W
2
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
321094+57
W
W
D
3
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
321051+47
W
D
W
4
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
321052+37
W
D
W
5
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
320164+26
W
L
W
6
MillwallMillwallMIL
320165+16
L
W
W
7
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
320165+16
L
W
W
8
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
312043+15
W
D
D
9
WatfordWatfordWAT
312043+15
D
D
W
10
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
31115504
L
W
D
11
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
31112204
L
D
W
12
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
311145-14
W
D
L
13
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
30305503
D
D
D
14
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
30302203
D
D
D
15
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
310256-13
L
W
L
16
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
310256-13
W
L
L
17
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
310235-23
W
L
L
18
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
320194+52
W
W
L
19
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
302145-12
D
L
D
20
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
302134-12
L
D
D
21
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
301237-41
L
D
L
22
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
301249-51
L
L
D
23
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
300326-40
L
L
L
24
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
300339-60
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Swansea City currently sit third, while Watford are placed ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Swansea City vs Watford today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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