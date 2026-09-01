Championship - Game Week 4 1 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Swansea.com Stadium

Today's game between Swansea City and Watford will kick-off at 1 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Swansea City vs Watford is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Swansea City host Watford at the Swansea.com Stadium in the Championship, with both sides looking to build on encouraging starts to the new season.

Vitor Matos's side have made a solid return to the second tier, sitting third in the early standings after winning two of their opening three Championship fixtures. Their 3-0 demolition of Derby County last time out will have done confidence no harm at all.

Watford arrive in South Wales in ninth place, with Alessio Dionisi's squad showing signs of quality in the league despite a turbulent week that included a heavy Carabao Cup exit. The Hornets drew 1-1 with West Ham United on the road in their most recent Championship outing.

This is a fixture between two clubs with genuine promotion ambitions, and the gap between them in the table makes for an intriguing dynamic. Swansea will fancy their chances at home, but Watford are more than capable of causing problems on the road.

For everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Swansea City vs Watford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Swansea City are managed by Vitor Matos, though the club has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Alessio Dionisi takes charge of Watford for this trip to South Wales. As with Swansea, no confirmed team news, injuries, or suspensions have been provided at this stage, and the projected XI will be added when available.

Form

Swansea City head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five outings in all competitions. Their most recent match ended in a commanding 3-0 win over Derby County in the Championship, and they also beat Stoke City 2-1 away from home earlier in August. Their only defeat came against Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup. Across those five games, Swansea scored seven goals and conceded two.

Watford's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one loss. They drew 1-1 with West Ham United in their most recent Championship game and also drew 1-1 with Wrexham the week before. Their biggest result was a 2-1 win over Southampton, though a 5-1 Carabao Cup loss to Peterborough United stands out as a low point. Watford scored six goals and conceded eight across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2026, when Watford hosted Swansea City in the Championship and lost 2-0. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at the Swansea.com Stadium in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Swansea hold the edge with two wins to Watford's one, with two matches ending level.

Standings

In the Championship table, Swansea City currently sit third, while Watford are placed ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Swansea City vs Watford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: