Championship - Game Week 9 10 Oct 2026 - 07:30 Swansea.com Stadium

Today's game between Swansea City and Norwich City will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 12:30.

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Swansea City vs Norwich City is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





Swansea City host Norwich City at the Swansea.com Stadium in the Championship, with the two sides arriving in very different circumstances.

Swansea sit top of the Championship table under Vitor Matos, and three wins from their last five matches have kept them firmly in control of the automatic promotion race.

Norwich, managed by Philippe Clement, arrive in South Wales in a difficult patch. The Canaries have lost three of their last five across all competitions and find themselves deep in the bottom half of the table.

The contrast in momentum makes this a fixture that could have real implications for both clubs. Swansea will be eager to extend their lead at the summit, while Norwich need points to arrest a slide that has seen confidence drain from their campaign.

For details on how to watch this Championship match live, read on.

How to watch Swansea City vs Norwich City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vitor Matos has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for Swansea City. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Philippe Clement's Norwich City side are similarly light on confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the visitors, and lineup details will be added as they become available.

Form

Swansea City head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory away at Lincoln City, and they also beat Burnley 3-1 in that run. Swansea scored nine goals across those five games while conceding five, with their only defeat coming against Southampton. That level of consistency has placed them at the top of the Championship standings.

Norwich City's last five matches across all competitions tell a more difficult story: two wins and three defeats. Their most recent game was a 3-4 loss to Bolton Wanderers in the Championship, and they were beaten 5-0 by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. The Canaries did win back-to-back matches against Birmingham City and Sheffield United earlier in the sequence, but have not won since.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1, with Norwich hosting Swansea in the Championship in April 2026. Before that, Swansea won 2-1 at home to Norwich in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, and the matches have produced 17 goals in total.

Standings

In the Championship table, Swansea City sit in first place while Norwich City are in 17th. The gap between the two clubs reflects the contrasting trajectories of their respective seasons.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Swansea City vs Norwich City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: