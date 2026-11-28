How to watch Swansea City vs Cardiff City with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 18 29 Nov 2026 - 07:00 Swansea.com Stadium

Swansea City host Cardiff City at the Swansea.com Stadium in a Championship South Wales derby.

Ashley Williams' side go into the game eighth in the table, a healthy position, but their recent results have been mixed. They were beaten 2-1 by Middlesbrough in their latest outing and drew 2-2 with West Bromwich Albion before that.

A 4-0 win over Blackburn Rovers at the end of October showed what Swansea can do at their best. Since then, defeats to Portsmouth and Birmingham City have slowed their momentum.

Cardiff arrive in a far more uncomfortable spot. Brian Barry-Murphy's team sit 17th and have lost their last two, including a 4-0 defeat at Preston North End.

That result followed a 2-1 loss to Norwich City, and it has taken the shine off a run that included a 5-4 win over Burnley and a 3-3 draw at West Ham United. Cardiff have scored freely at times but have conceded far too often.

Derby matches tend to ignore the league table, and both managers will want a reaction. Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the match.

Official TV channel and live stream information for this fixture is not currently available. This page will be updated once broadcast details are confirmed.

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