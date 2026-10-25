Premier League - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Leeds United will kick off at 25 Oct 2026, 16:30.

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UK viewers can watch Sunderland vs Leeds United live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage is also available via NowTV and Sky Sports Ultra HDR for eligible subscribers.

Sunderland host Leeds United at the Stadium of Light in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at opposite ends of the table.

The Black Cats sit bottom of the Premier League, and Regis Le Bris's side arrive into this match having lost three of their last five league games. Their most recent Premier League outing ended in a 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth, and defensive vulnerabilities have been a persistent concern, with nine goals conceded across their last five matches in all competitions.

Sunderland did manage a 1-1 draw with Lech Poznan in the Europa League midweek, a result that at least halted a run of consecutive losses on the continent. The demands of competing across two competitions have placed visible strain on Le Bris's squad.

Leeds arrive in eighth place and in far steadier shape, though their own recent form has been inconsistent. Daniel Farke's side drew 1-1 at Manchester United in their last Premier League outing, a result that left the Old Trafford club mired in crisis but did little to accelerate Leeds's own ambitions.

Farke's squad have shown they can grind out results on the road, with a 4-1 win at Newcastle earlier in the campaign among their standout performances. Whether they can replicate that clinical edge against a Sunderland side desperate for points at home remains the central question.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Premier League fixture live.

How to watch Sunderland vs Leeds United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sunderland will be without Romaine Mundle, Daniel Ballard, Thomas Meunier, and Wilson Isidor through injury, while Kevin Danso serves a suspension. Le Bris's projected XI reads: Robin Roefs; Trai Hume, Reinildo, Nordi Mukiele, Luke O'Nien; Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki; Enzo Le Fee, Granit Xhaka, Nilson Angulo; Brian Brobbey.

Leeds head into this fixture with Mateo Joseph sidelined through injury and no suspensions to contend with. Farke's expected lineup is: James Trafford; Nico Elvedi, James Justin, Tarik Muharemovic, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Ethan Ampadu, Jayden Bogle; Brenden Aaronson, Ao Tanaka, Harry Wilson; Lukas Nmecha.

Form

Sunderland's last five matches across all competitions produced one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Lech Poznan in the Europa League, which followed a 2-0 Premier League loss at Bournemouth. Their sole wins in this stretch came in European competition, including a 1-2 away victory at Torreense. Across the five games, Sunderland scored six goals and conceded nine.

Leeds have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw at Manchester United, and their best result in this run was a 4-1 Premier League win at Newcastle. Leeds have scored seven goals and conceded seven across the five games, with two clean sheets in their two draws.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a friendly on July 30, 2026, when Leeds beat Sunderland 1-0. Before that, Leeds won 1-0 at home against Sunderland in the Premier League on March 3, 2026, while Sunderland and Leeds drew 1-1 at the Stadium of Light in December 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Leeds hold the edge with three wins to Sunderland's one, with one draw.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Sunderland are 20th while Leeds United sit in eighth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Leeds United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: