How to watch Sunderland vs Jagiellonia Bialystok with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Europa League - Game Week 5 26 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stadium of Light

Sunderland host Jagiellonia Bialystok in the Europa League at the Stadium of Light, with the Black Cats looking to build on their European debut campaign in front of their own supporters.

Regis Le Bris's side sit 11th in the league phase table. They arrive after a goalless draw with Aston Villa in the Premier League on November 21.

That result followed a 1-0 win over Chelsea, but it was preceded by a 2-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in this competition. Sunderland have taken five points from their last five outings across all competitions.

Jagiellonia, managed by Adrian Siemieniec, visit in 29th place. The Polish side lost 3-1 at Cracovia in the Ekstraklasa on the same day Sunderland drew with Villa.

They have a 1-0 defeat to Levski Sofia in this competition on their recent record, though they also hammered Lechia Gdansk 6-0 in the cup in late October.

The contrast in form and league position makes this an intriguing European night on Wearside. Here is everything you need to know about the TV channel, live stream and kick-off time.

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