Carabao Cup - Game Week 3 8 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Hull City will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Sunderland vs Hull City is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. Live stream options are listed below.

Sunderland host Hull City at the Stadium of Light in the Carabao Cup, with two sides in contrasting moods heading into this midweek cup fixture.

Regis Le Bris' side have made a solid return to the top flight, picking up four points from their opening three Premier League games. A 1-0 win over Fulham showed real defensive resolve, and the Black Cats drew 1-1 with Brentford in their most recent outing. The summer arrival of Malick Fofana on deadline day, a move that fended off interest from Arsenal and Crystal Palace, signals the club's ambition in their first Premier League season in years.

Hull City arrive on Wearside in excellent form. Sergej Jakirovic's side are unbeaten through three Premier League games, have not conceded a single goal in the top flight, and sit second in the early table. A hard-fought 0-0 draw at home to Aston Villa at the weekend extended that clean sheet record, following wins over Manchester United and Coventry City.

The Tigers have also already been active in this competition, advancing past Stoke City in the previous round. Jakirovic will be eager to rotate and keep his squad fresh, but Hull have shown enough depth to cope with the demands of a double campaign.

TV channel and live stream information for Sunderland vs Hull City is listed below.

How to watch Sunderland vs Hull City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Regis Le Bris has not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this Carabao Cup tie, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Sergej Jakirovic's Hull City squad is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. Updates on availability will be added as they are released.

Form

Sunderland head into this fixture with a W2 D1 L1 record from their last four competitive matches, with five results including friendlies showing two wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Brentford in the Premier League on September 5. Before that, they beat Fulham 1-0 and lost 2-1 to Ipswich Town. Across the last five matches, Sunderland have scored six goals and conceded four.

Hull City's last five matches read W3 D2 L0. Their most recent result was a 0-0 Premier League draw against Aston Villa on September 5, keeping a third consecutive clean sheet in the league. Prior to that, Hull won 1-0 at Coventry City and beat Manchester United 2-0. The Tigers have scored four goals and conceded none in their last three competitive outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in a pre-season friendly on July 29, 2025, when Hull City beat Sunderland 2-1. Before that, the two clubs met four times in the Championship, with Sunderland winning three of those fixtures and Hull taking one. Hull City hold an overall edge of one win across the five most recent recorded meetings, with Sunderland claiming three victories and one match ending level.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Hull City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: