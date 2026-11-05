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Europa League
team-logoSunderland
Stadium of Light
team-logoDinamo Zagreb
Watch it on HBO MaxWatch it on TNT Sports 1
Tom Sanderson
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How to watch today's Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the Europa League match between Sunderland and Dinamo Zagreb, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Dinamo Zagreb will kick off at 20:00 on Nov 5, 2026.

Other English Language Commentaries

United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandTNT Sport 1
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongbeIN Sport Max Hong Kong
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
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Sunderland host Dinamo Zagreb at the Stadium of Light, in a Europa League fixture that arrives at a testing moment for Regis Le Bris and his side.

The Black Cats have endured a difficult run of results in the Premier League, sitting at the foot of the table and under real pressure to halt a slide that has seen them lose three of their last five league outings. European competition offers a different kind of challenge, and a chance to reset.

Dinamo Zagreb arrive from Croatia having had a mixed campaign of their own. Jerko Leko's side sit 18th in the Europa League standings and are in need of a result to keep their continental ambitions alive.

For Sunderland, the Europa League represents both a distraction from domestic concerns and an opportunity to build confidence. Le Bris will be looking for a performance that carries momentum into the weeks ahead.

Zagreb showed they can compete at this level with a win over Anderlecht earlier in the campaign, though back-to-back Europa League defeats since then have dented their progress. Their domestic form has been inconsistent, with heavy wins against Croatian opposition offset by losses to Rudes and NEC Nijmegen.

Both sides need points from this group stage phase, and the Stadium of Light should provide a charged atmosphere for a fixture with real stakes on both sides.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb.

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How to watch Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb lineups

4-2-3-1
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
Formation
Dinamo Zagreb crest
Dinamo Zagreb
DZG
4-1-4-1
R. RoefsR. RoefsK. DansoK. DansoT. MeunierT. MeunierD. MethalieD. MethalieO. AldereteO. AldereteG. XhakaG. XhakaM. FofanaM. FofanaC. RiggC. RiggJ. AhokaJ. AhokaN. AnguloN. AnguloW. IsidorW. IsidorD. KotarskiD. KotarskiM. ValincicM. ValincicS. DominguezS. DominguezB. GodaB. GodaN. GalesicN. GalesicM. OrsicM. OrsicM. LisicaM. LisicaL. KacavendaL. KacavendaJ. MisicJ. MisicL. StojkovicL. StojkovicD. BeljoD. Beljo
Dinamo Zagreb crest
Dinamo Zagreb
DZG
4-2-3-1
Sunderland

Starting XI

Dinamo Zagreb

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Le Bris
  • J. Leko

Regis Le Bris takes charge of Sunderland for this Europa League fixture, though the club has not yet confirmed a probable starting lineup, and no injury or suspension information has been made available ahead of the match. Further team news updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Dinamo Zagreb are managed by Jerko Leko, and similarly, no confirmed squad details, injuries, or suspensions have been released at this stage. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

SUN

SUN - Form

BOU
L2-0
LCH
D1-1
LEE
D0-0
BRE
W3-2
COV
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
DZG

DZG - Form

AND
W1-0
SLA
W1-5
NEC
L2-4
RJK
W2-1
RUD
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Sunderland head into this fixture with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 Premier League defeat to Coventry City, and they also lost 2-0 away at Bournemouth during this run. On the positive side, the Black Cats claimed a 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Brentford. They have scored five goals and conceded eight across the five matches.

Dinamo Zagreb arrive with three wins and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 HNL loss to Rudes, though they did beat Rijeka 2-1 in their previous domestic fixture. In European competition, Zagreb defeated Anderlecht 1-0 but were beaten 4-2 by NEC Nijmegen. Across the five matches, they have scored 10 goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

This is a first-ever meeting between Sunderland and Dinamo Zagreb.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
4400112+912
W
W
W
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
4400112+912
W
W
W
W
3
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
4400113+812
W
W
W
W
4
JuventusJuventusJUV
4310113+810
W
D
W
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
4310102+810
W
W
D
W
6
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
431080+810
D
W
W
W
7
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
4310105+510
W
D
W
W
8
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
9
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
421154+17
W
L
W
D
10
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
421143+17
W
W
D
L
11
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
42114407
L
D
W
W
12
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
421189-17
W
W
D
L
13
LyonLyonOL
421167-17
D
L
W
W
14
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
420263+36
W
W
L
L
15
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
420264+26
L
W
W
L
16
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
17
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
42024406
W
L
L
W
18
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
420267-16
L
L
W
W
19
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
412194+55
D
W
D
L
20
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
412196+35
D
D
L
W
21
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
41126604
L
L
D
W
22
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
41126604
D
W
L
L
23
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
411258-34
D
L
L
W
24
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
411225-34
L
W
L
D
25
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
411248-44
W
D
L
L
26
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
411238-54
L
D
L
W
27
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
410346-23
L
W
L
L
28
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
410347-33
L
L
W
L
29
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
410347-33
L
L
W
L
30
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
410337-43
W
L
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
401316-51
D
L
L
L
32
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
401317-61
L
L
L
D
33
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
4013210-81
L
L
D
L
34
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
4013312-91
D
L
L
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
4013110-91
L
D
L
L
36
CelticCelticCEL
4004310-70
L
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Sunderland currently sit ninth while Dinamo Zagreb are placed 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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