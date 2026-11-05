Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Dinamo Zagreb will kick off at 20:00 on Nov 5, 2026.

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Sunderland host Dinamo Zagreb at the Stadium of Light, in a Europa League fixture that arrives at a testing moment for Regis Le Bris and his side.

The Black Cats have endured a difficult run of results in the Premier League, sitting at the foot of the table and under real pressure to halt a slide that has seen them lose three of their last five league outings. European competition offers a different kind of challenge, and a chance to reset.

Dinamo Zagreb arrive from Croatia having had a mixed campaign of their own. Jerko Leko's side sit 18th in the Europa League standings and are in need of a result to keep their continental ambitions alive.

For Sunderland, the Europa League represents both a distraction from domestic concerns and an opportunity to build confidence. Le Bris will be looking for a performance that carries momentum into the weeks ahead.

Zagreb showed they can compete at this level with a win over Anderlecht earlier in the campaign, though back-to-back Europa League defeats since then have dented their progress. Their domestic form has been inconsistent, with heavy wins against Croatian opposition offset by losses to Rudes and NEC Nijmegen.

Both sides need points from this group stage phase, and the Stadium of Light should provide a charged atmosphere for a fixture with real stakes on both sides.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb.

How to watch Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Regis Le Bris takes charge of Sunderland for this Europa League fixture, though the club has not yet confirmed a probable starting lineup, and no injury or suspension information has been made available ahead of the match. Further team news updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Dinamo Zagreb are managed by Jerko Leko, and similarly, no confirmed squad details, injuries, or suspensions have been released at this stage. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Sunderland head into this fixture with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 Premier League defeat to Coventry City, and they also lost 2-0 away at Bournemouth during this run. On the positive side, the Black Cats claimed a 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Brentford. They have scored five goals and conceded eight across the five matches.

Dinamo Zagreb arrive with three wins and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 HNL loss to Rudes, though they did beat Rijeka 2-1 in their previous domestic fixture. In European competition, Zagreb defeated Anderlecht 1-0 but were beaten 4-2 by NEC Nijmegen. Across the five matches, they have scored 10 goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

This is a first-ever meeting between Sunderland and Dinamo Zagreb.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Sunderland currently sit ninth while Dinamo Zagreb are placed 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: