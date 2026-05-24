Premier League - Premier League Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Chelsea will kick-off at 24 May 2026, 16:00.

Sunderland vs Chelsea is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports+, with streaming access through Sky Go for existing subscribers.

Sunderland host Chelsea at the Stadium of Light in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs as the season reaches its final stretch. Regis Le Bris's side welcome one of the division's most expensively assembled squads to Wearside, with Calum McFarlane's Chelsea looking to finish the campaign on a strong note.

Sunderland arrive at this fixture in mixed form. Back-to-back draws against Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers were followed by a 5-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, though the Black Cats responded with a 3-1 win away at Everton last weekend to steady the ship.

Chelsea's season has been defined by inconsistency. A 1-1 draw at Liverpool and a defeat to Nottingham Forest in the league have been punctuated by cup activity, and the Blues were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City in the FA Cup. Their most recent league outing, a 2-1 win over Tottenham, will have offered some encouragement heading into this trip north.

The visitors carry notable squad depth but arrive at the Stadium of Light without a settled rhythm. Cole Palmer, who was left out of England's World Cup squad by Thomas Tuchel, will be looking to make a statement on the pitch after a difficult week in the headlines.

Sunderland sit tenth in the Premier League table, with Chelsea one place above them in eighth. Neither side has secured a European berth, so pride and momentum are the primary prizes on offer here.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

How to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Regis Le Bris is without Romaine Mundle, Chemsdine Talbi, and Simon Moore through injury, while Daniel Ballard serves a suspension. The projected XI features Robin Roefs in goal, with a back line of Luke O'Nien, Lutsharel Geertruida, Nordi Mukiele, and Reinildo. Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki, and Enzo Le Fee are named in midfield, with Nilson Angulo, Trai Hume, and Brian Brobbey completing the starting lineup.

Calum McFarlane names a strong Chelsea side despite the absences of Jamie Gittens, Romeo Lavia, and Estevao through injury, with no suspensions listed. The projected XI has Robert Sanchez between the posts, a back four of Marc Cucurella, Malo Gusto, Levi Colwill, and Wesley Fofana, with Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in central midfield. Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer, and Reece James support striker Joao Pedro in attack.

Form

Sunderland have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five Premier League outings, scoring six goals and conceding ten. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory away at Everton, a positive response after a heavy 5-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest earlier in the run. The two draws against Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers either side of that Forest loss highlight a side that has struggled for consistency in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Chelsea's last five matches across all competitions produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Premier League win at Tottenham, while they also beat Leeds 1-0 in the FA Cup. The Blues drew 1-1 with Liverpool in the league and lost 1-3 to Nottingham Forest, with a 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City rounding out the run. Across those five games, Chelsea scored five goals and conceded six.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-2 victory for Sunderland at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League in October 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea have won three times to Sunderland's two, with the earlier meetings dating back to the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. Goals have not been in short supply historically, with Chelsea scoring 11 and Sunderland netting eight across those five matches.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Chelsea sit eighth and Sunderland are tenth heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: