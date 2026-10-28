Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 28 Oct 2026 - 15:45 Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Brentford will kick off at 28 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Other English Language Commentaries

United States Paramount+ United Kingdom Sky Sports+ Canada Fubo India FanCode

Gemini

Sunderland vs Brentford is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sunderland host Brentford at the Stadium of Light in a Carabao Cup fixture that brings two sides together at very different points in their respective seasons.

Regis Le Bris's Sunderland arrive at this cup tie under considerable pressure. The Black Cats sit bottom of the Premier League table and have taken just one point from their last two league outings, with defensive vulnerabilities continuing to undermine their efforts across all competitions.

Brentford come to Wearside in considerably better shape. Keith Andrews has guided the Bees to sixth in the Premier League, and they arrive with momentum after a run that includes a 3-0 win over Chelsea and a hard-earned draw at Hull City last weekend.

For Sunderland, the cup offers a chance to build confidence and give the squad a different kind of challenge away from the relegation battle. Le Bris will need a positive response from his players after a difficult run of Premier League results.

Brentford's recent Carabao Cup form is worth noting. The Bees have already beaten Reading in this competition and Andrews will want to continue their progress in the tournament while keeping the squad sharp.

Both managers will be weighing squad rotation against the need for a winning performance. With Sunderland's confidence fragile and Brentford's in reasonable shape, this fixture has the potential to be more competitive than the league positions suggest.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Sunderland vs Brentford, including TV channel, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Sunderland vs Brentford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sunderland are managed by Regis Le Bris for this Carabao Cup tie. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews will name his side for the trip to Wearside. As with Sunderland, no confirmed squad information has been provided at this stage, and further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Sunderland head into this fixture with one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 Premier League draw at home to Leeds United, which followed a 1-1 Europa League draw with Lech Poznan. The Black Cats' only win in this run came away at Torreense in European competition, with a 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth and a 0-2 loss to Brighton also in the sequence. Sunderland scored four goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Brentford arrive with two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Premier League draw at Hull City, which followed a 1-2 defeat to Liverpool. The Bees' standout result in this run was a 3-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea, and they also beat Reading 1-2 in the Carabao Cup and drew 2-2 with Aston Villa. Brentford scored nine goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Premier League on 5 September 2026, when Brentford and Sunderland drew 1-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium. Before that, Brentford won 3-0 at home to Sunderland in January 2026, while Sunderland claimed a 2-1 victory when the sides met at the Stadium of Light in August 2025. Across the five recorded head-to-head meetings, which span Premier League and Championship fixtures, Brentford hold the stronger record with two wins to Sunderland's one, and two draws, scoring eleven goals to Sunderland's seven.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Brentford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: