Europa League - Game Week 1 16 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and AZ Alkmaar will kick off at 16 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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TV channel and live stream options for Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar are listed below. The match is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with streaming also available via HBO Max.

Sunderland host AZ Alkmaar at the Stadium of Light in the Europa League, as Régis Le Bris's side turn their attention to continental competition after a difficult weekend in the Premier League.

The Black Cats come into this fixture off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday, a result that included a controversial penalty decision and a stunning save from David Raya. Despite the loss, Sunderland remain in the mix domestically and will be eager to make a positive statement on the European stage.

Le Bris has steadily built belief on Wearside since earning promotion, and the Stadium of Light crowd gives Sunderland a genuine platform to compete against Dutch opposition. A home Europa League night represents exactly the kind of occasion the club has been building towards.

AZ Alkmaar arrive from the Netherlands in solid form under Leeroy Echteld. The Eredivisie side have been one of the more consistent Dutch clubs this season and will not come to Wearside simply to make up the numbers.

Both sides sit first in the Europa League standings heading into this fixture, which adds further intrigue to what promises to be a competitive European night in the north east of England.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sunderland are managed by Régis Le Bris for this Europa League fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of kick-off, and team news will be updated closer to the match.

AZ Alkmaar are led by Leeroy Echteld. As with Sunderland, no injury or suspension information is currently available for the away squad, and further updates are expected in the build-up to kick-off.

Form

Sunderland have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League, and they also drew 1-1 with Brentford during this run. The Black Cats beat Hull City 1-0 in the Carabao Cup and Fulham 1-0 in the league, scoring four goals and conceding four across the five fixtures.

AZ Alkmaar arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five Eredivisie matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Willem II, but before that they beat SC Heerenveen 3-2 away from home and thrashed Go Ahead Eagles 5-2. The Dutch side scored eleven goals and conceded four across those five games, with their only defeat being a narrow loss to FC Utrecht.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Sunderland and AZ Alkmaar.

Standings

In the Europa League, both Sunderland and AZ Alkmaar currently sit in first position in their respective standings ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: