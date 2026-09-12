Premier League - Game Week 4 12 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Arsenal will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Sunderland vs Arsenal is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports. Subscribers can access the match on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports Ultimate, while the game is also available to stream via HBO Max.

Arsenal travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland in the Premier League, looking to maintain their strong early-season form under Mikel Arteta.

Sunderland, sitting 12th in the table, have had a mixed start to the campaign. Regis Le Bris's side drew 1-1 with Brentford in their last league outing before picking up a Carabao Cup win over Hull City, and they will be looking for a home performance to lift their standing.

Arsenal arrive in Sunderland as the Premier League's second-placed side and in formidable shape. The Gunners have won four of their last five across all competitions, including a 1-0 Champions League victory over Napoli in Italy, a result that came despite significant travel disruption caused by UK air traffic control issues before the trip.

Arteta has been open about his preparation methods, having admitted to deliberately building adversity into his squad's pre-season routine to ensure his players can handle disruption without complaint. That mentality appears to be paying off on the pitch.

The manager's future at the club also looks secure. Arsenal are finalising a record-breaking new contract that would make Arteta one of the best-paid managers in world football, a signal of the board's confidence in the direction of the club.

Arsenal do carry a concern in defence, with William Saliba ruled out through injury. Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka are expected to feature, and after Rice singled out Kevin De Bruyne as a persistent threat during the Napoli win, the England midfielder will be focused on controlling another difficult midfield battle.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland vs Arsenal.

How to watch Sunderland vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sunderland head into the match without Habib Diarra and Romaine Mundle through injury, with no suspensions affecting the squad. Le Bris is expected to line up with Robin Roefs in goal, a back four of Nordi Mukiele, Daniel Ballard, Reinildo, and Kevin Danso, and a midfield and attack built around Granit Xhaka, Enzo Le Fee, Noah Sadiki, Nilson Angulo, Thomas Meunier, and Brian Brobbey.

Arsenal will be without William Saliba, who is absent through injury, and Arteta has no suspension concerns to manage. The projected XI features David Raya in goal, with Gabriel, Ezri Konsa, Ben White, and Riccardo Calafiori in defence, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Declan Rice in midfield, and Christos Tzolis, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz further forward.

Form

Sunderland have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Hull City, and they drew 1-1 with Brentford before that in the Premier League. The one blemish in that run was a 2-1 home league defeat to Ipswich Town. Across the five matches, Sunderland scored six goals and conceded three.

Arsenal have won four of their last five, with their only defeat a 2-1 Premier League loss to Chelsea — though that result has since been reversed by more recent wins. The Gunners beat Napoli 1-0 in the Champions League, defeated Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League, and won 3-0 against both Coventry City and Manchester City in the Community Shield. Arsenal have scored ten goals and conceded two across those five fixtures, keeping two clean sheets.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two sides came in February 2026, when Arsenal won 3-0 at home in the Premier League. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 at the Stadium of Light in November 2025. Across the last five meetings on record, Arsenal have the stronger return, with their results including a 5-1 Carabao Cup win and a 4-1 Premier League victory at Sunderland in 2016.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Sunderland currently sit 12th while Arsenal are placed second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: