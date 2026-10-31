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Ligue 1
team-logoStrasbourg
Stade de la Meinau
team-logoAuxerre
Watch it on Ligue1+
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Watch Strasbourg vs. Auxerre live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Strasbourg vs Auxerre
Strasbourg
Auxerre
Ligue 1

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Strasbourg vs Auxerre in live Ligue 1 action today.

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How to watch Strasbourg vs Auxerre with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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CaribbeanDisney+
  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 9
Stade de la Meinau

Strasbourg host Auxerre at the Stade de la Meinau in a Ligue 1 fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Hugo Oliveira's side have endured a difficult run of form and will be desperate to arrest a slide that has seen them pick up just one point from their last five league games. The pressure is building at the Meinau.

Auxerre arrive in Strasbourg in a more confident mood. Will Still's side have won three of their last five matches and carry genuine momentum into this contest.

Strasbourg are operating close to the relegation places, while Auxerre sit comfortably in mid-table. The contrast in league position makes this a fixture with very different stakes for each side.

A lengthy injury list continues to hamper Oliveira's options, and the home side will need to find solutions from a depleted squad to put an end to their losing run.

For Auxerre, three points here would consolidate their position and extend the gap to the struggling teams below them.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Ligue 1 match, including kick-off time, team news, and recent form.

Team news & squads

Strasbourg vs Auxerre Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Strasbourg crest
Strasbourg
STR
Formation
Auxerre crest
Auxerre
AJA
3-4-2-1
F. JoergensenF. Joergensenteam-logoJ. Mitchellteam-logoG. AntwiK. CoulibalyK. CoulibalyOsoOsoteam-logoD. SousaG. YassineG. YassineD. EssugoD. EssugoG. ReynaG. Reynateam-logoP. Demba DiopC. HarderC. HarderP. NardiP. NardiC. MakossoC. MakossoA. TuanzebeA. TuanzebeC. AkpaC. AkpaL. SyL. SyK. DanoisK. DanoisF. OppegaardF. OppegaardN. AhamadaN. AhamadaD. NamasoD. NamasoR. FaivreR. FaivreC. ArcherC. Archer
Auxerre crest
Auxerre
AJA
4-2-3-1
Strasbourg

Starting XI

Auxerre

Manager

  • H. Oliveira
  • W. Still
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from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

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