Championship - Game Week 8 19 Sept 2026 - 07:30 Bet365 Stadium

Today's game between Stoke City and Sheffield United will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 12:30.

Gemini

Stoke City vs Sheffield United is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this Championship fixture are listed below.

Stoke City host Sheffield United at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke in what is a Championship fixture with implications for both clubs' ambitions in the early part of the season.

Mark Robins' side arrive in decent form, having won three of their last five league matches. A 1-2 victory away at Watford on September 12 was their most recent outing, and it keeps them in a solid mid-table position as they look to build momentum at home.

Sheffield United come into this game under pressure. Chris Wilder's side have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, including a narrow 0-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Championship and an exit from the Carabao Cup at the hands of Fleetwood Town.

The Blades sit 15th in the Championship table, three places and several points behind their hosts, and will be eager to arrest a run of poor form on the road.

Stoke will draw confidence from a strong head-to-head record in recent meetings, though Sheffield United will point to their own resilience and Wilder's experience at this level as reasons for optimism.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Stoke City vs Sheffield United, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Stoke City vs Sheffield United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mark Robins has not confirmed a probable lineup for Stoke City ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

For Sheffield United, Chris Wilder has also not yet released a projected XI, with no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it emerges.

Form

Stoke City have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five Championship matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 victory at Watford on September 12, and they also put four goals past Charlton Athletic in a dominant 4-0 win. The one blemish in that run was a 4-1 home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 29. Stoke have scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five games.

Sheffield United's last five matches span two competitions and show a mixed picture. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Fleetwood Town on September 16. In the Championship, they beat Blackburn Rovers 1-2 away but lost 1-3 at home to Norwich City and 0-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers. They did win 3-2 against Bolton Wanderers on September 1. Across their last five matches, the Blades have scored six goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came on December 29, 2025, when Sheffield United visited Stoke City and lost 1-2 in a Championship fixture. Sheffield United's previous home game against Stoke, played on December 6, 2025, ended in a commanding 4-0 win for the Blades. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Sheffield United have won three times and Stoke City have won twice, with the Blades scoring 11 goals and conceding five in those fixtures.

Standings

In the Championship table, Stoke City currently sit in 12th place while Sheffield United are positioned in 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Stoke City vs Sheffield United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: