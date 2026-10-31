Championship - Game Week 13 31 Oct 2026 - 08:30 Bet365 Stadium

Today's game between Stoke City and Preston North End will kick off at 31 Oct 2026, 12:30.

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Stoke City vs Preston North End is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options for this Championship fixture are listed below.

Stoke City host Preston North End at the Bet365 Stadium in a Championship fixture that carries very different weight for each side. Mark Robins' Stoke come into this one in reasonable shape, while Graham Alexander's Preston are in desperate need of a result.

Stoke have won three of their last five league games and sit comfortably in mid-table. Their home form has been solid enough to keep them in the top half, and Robins will be looking to build on that platform.

Preston's situation is far more pressing. They arrive at the Bet365 Stadium anchored to the bottom of the Championship table, having lost three of their last four matches. A run that includes a 4-1 defeat to Wrexham and a 4-0 loss to Birmingham City has left Alexander's side in serious trouble.

The visitors drew 1-1 at West Bromwich Albion last time out, which at least stopped the bleeding. But a single point from a possible twelve before that game tells its own story about where Preston find themselves right now.

For Stoke, this is an opportunity to push further up the table against a side struggling for confidence. For Preston, it is a chance to collect points in a match they cannot afford to treat as anything other than a must-win situation.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Stoke City vs Preston North End.

How to watch Stoke City vs Preston North End with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mark Robins has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for Stoke City at this stage. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Graham Alexander is similarly without a confirmed starting XI, with no injury or suspension details available for Preston North End. Squad information will be updated as it becomes available before the game.

Form

Stoke City head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw at home to Bristol City, following a 0-1 away win at Derby County. Earlier in the run, they beat Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield United, though a 2-3 home loss to Middlesbrough showed they can be vulnerable. Stoke have scored six goals and conceded five across those five games.

Preston have struggled badly in recent weeks, picking up just two points from their last five matches with a record of zero wins, two draws, and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion, but before that they suffered heavy defeats, conceding four goals in each of their losses to Wrexham and Birmingham City. Preston have scored nine goals in those five games but conceded eight, and their defensive record in the three defeats has been a significant concern for Alexander.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in March 2026, when Preston beat Stoke 3-1 at Deepdale in the Championship. Before that, Stoke and Preston drew 0-0 at the Bet365 Stadium in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, and the matches have produced a combined 13 goals.

Standings

In the Championship table, Stoke City sit ninth, placing them firmly in mid-table comfort, while Preston North End are 24th, meaning they are in the relegation zone and among the sides fighting to avoid the drop.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Stoke City vs Preston North End today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: