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Championship
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Bet365 Stadium
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How to watch today's Stoke City vs Norwich City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Stoke City vs Norwich City
Stoke City
Norwich City
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Stoke City and Norwich City, as well as kick-off time and team news

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Championship - Game Week 4
Bet365 Stadium

Today's game between Stoke City and Norwich City will kick-off at 1 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Stoke City vs Norwich City is being shown live on television in the United Kingdom. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

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Stoke City host Norwich City at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke for a Championship fixture that carries real weight for both clubs in the early weeks of the 2026/27 season.

Mark Robins's side have endured a difficult start to the campaign. Four consecutive defeats across all competitions have left Stoke rooted to the foot of the Championship table, and the pressure is already mounting on the manager and his squad to produce a response at home.

Norwich arrive in Staffordshire in considerably better shape under Philippe Clement. The Canaries beat Burnley 4-1 last time out in the Championship, a result that underlined their attacking intent and put down a marker for what Clement's team can produce on their day.

That said, Norwich's form is not without blemish. A 3-0 loss at Millwall and a narrow defeat to West Bromwich Albion earlier in the month serve as reminders that Clement's side remain a work in progress, even if the direction of travel looks positive.

For Stoke, this is a match they cannot afford to treat as anything other than a must-win. A fifth defeat would deepen the crisis at the Bet365 Stadium and leave Robins with serious questions to answer about his side's ability to compete at this level.

Read on for full details on how to watch Stoke City vs Norwich City live, including TV channel and live stream options, kick-off time, team news, and the latest head-to-head record.

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How to watch Stoke City vs Norwich City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Stoke City vs Norwich City Probable lineups

Stoke City crest
Stoke City
STK
Formation
Norwich City crest
Norwich City
NOR
Norwich City crest
Norwich City
NOR

Manager

  • M. Robins

Stoke City are managed by Mark Robins, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides further squad news.

Norwich City head into the match under Philippe Clement, but similarly, no injury or suspension details have been confirmed at this stage, and no projected XI has been published. Further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the fixture.

Form

STK

STK - Form

OLD
W2-0
SWA
L1-2
SOU
L3-1
HUL
L1-1
WOL
L4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
NOR

NOR - Form

MKD
W4-1
WBA
L1-2
MIL
L3-0
CAC
W1-2
BUR
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Stoke City arrive in poor form, having lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their only win in that run came against Oldham Athletic in the Carabao Cup, a 2-0 victory in August. In the Championship, Stoke have been beaten by Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-1), Southampton (3-1), and Swansea City (1-2), conceding nine goals across those three league outings and scoring just three. They also drew 1-1 with Hull City in the Carabao Cup during that stretch.

Norwich have won three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-1 Championship victory over Burnley, with the Canaries also winning 1-2 at Cardiff City and 4-1 against Milton Keynes Dons in cup competition. The two defeats in that period came against Millwall (3-0) and West Bromwich Albion (1-2), both in the Championship. Across their last five games, Norwich have scored 12 goals and conceded seven.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Stoke CityDrawNorwich City
1
2
2
Championship
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
0
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
2
FT
Championship
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
1
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
1
FT
Championship
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
4
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
2
FT
Championship
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
1
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
1
FT
Championship
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
0
Norwich City badge
Norwich City
NOR
3
FT
6Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5


The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2026, when Norwich City hosted Stoke at Carrow Road and won 2-0 in the Championship. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at the Bet365 Stadium in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Norwich have the stronger record, winning three times to Stoke's one, with one draw. Norwich have scored 10 goals in those five meetings, while Stoke have managed six.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
330052+39
W
W
W
2
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
321094+57
W
W
D
3
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
321051+47
W
D
W
4
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
321052+37
W
D
W
5
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
320164+26
W
L
W
6
MillwallMillwallMIL
320165+16
L
W
W
7
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
320165+16
L
W
W
8
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
312043+15
W
D
D
9
WatfordWatfordWAT
312043+15
D
D
W
10
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
31115504
L
W
D
11
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
31112204
L
D
W
12
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
311145-14
W
D
L
13
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
30305503
D
D
D
14
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
30302203
D
D
D
15
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
310256-13
L
W
L
16
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
310256-13
W
L
L
17
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
310235-23
W
L
L
18
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
320194+52
W
W
L
19
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
302145-12
D
L
D
20
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
302134-12
L
D
D
21
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
301237-41
L
D
L
22
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
301249-51
L
L
D
23
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
300326-40
L
L
L
24
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
300339-60
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Stoke City currently sit in 24th place, while Norwich City are 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Stoke City vs Norwich City today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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