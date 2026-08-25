Carabao Cup - Game Week 2 25 Aug 2026 - 14:45 Bet365 Stadium

Today's game between Stoke City and Hull City will kick-off at 25 Aug 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Stoke City vs Hull City is available to watch live in the United Kingdom. The TV channel and live stream options for this Carabao Cup fixture are listed below.

Stoke City host Hull City at the Bet365 Stadium in the Carabao Cup, with the Tigers arriving in Stoke-on-Trent on the back of a remarkable opening weekend in the Premier League.

Hull earned promotion to the top flight and wasted no time making their presence felt, beating Manchester United 2-0 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday. Manager Sergej Jakirovic deployed a five-man defensive structure that United simply could not break down, with two set-piece goals sealing a result that sent shockwaves through English football.

For Stoke, this cup tie comes at a difficult moment. Mark Robins's side have lost their opening two Championship matches, conceding five goals in the process, and will be looking to the Carabao Cup to restore some confidence.

The contrast in momentum between these two sides could not be sharper. Hull carry the energy of a club that has just announced itself back on the top stage, while Stoke are searching for their first win of the season in any competition.

Despite the gulf in league standing, cup football has a habit of levelling things out. Stoke did progress past Oldham Athletic in the previous round and will back themselves on home soil.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Stoke City vs Hull City, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Stoke City vs Hull City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Stoke City are managed by Mark Robins, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been released ahead of this fixture.

Hull City head into the match under Sergej Jakirovic, who masterminded Saturday's win over Manchester United. As with Stoke, no official team news or lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both clubs release further information.

Form

Stoke have won one of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one and losing two in that run, with one friendly result also included. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 Championship defeat to Southampton on August 22, following a 2-1 home loss to Swansea City the week before. The one competitive win in that stretch came against Oldham Athletic in the Carabao Cup first round, where Stoke won 2-0. Across the five matches, they have scored six goals and conceded seven.

Hull's recent record reads two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five outings. The standout result is Saturday's 2-0 Premier League victory over Manchester United, which came after a goalless friendly draw with Nice. Their only defeat in that period was a 2-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt during pre-season. Hull have scored four goals and conceded three across those five matches, keeping one clean sheet.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on January 1, 2026, when Hull City hosted Stoke at the MKM Stadium in the Championship. Stoke won that game 1-0. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, all played in the Championship, Stoke have won three times and Hull twice, with the visitors scoring nine goals and conceding five in that period.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Stoke City vs Hull City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: