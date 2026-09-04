Championship - Game Week 5 5 Sept 2026 - 07:30 Bet365 Stadium

Today's game between Stoke City and Charlton Athletic will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 12:30.

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Stoke City vs Charlton Athletic will be broadcast live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options for this Championship fixture are listed below.

Stoke City host Charlton Athletic at the bet365 Stadium in a Championship fixture that places two sides at very different ends of the table against each other.

Mark Robins' Stoke have endured a difficult start to the season and arrive into this match under real pressure, having won just once in their last five outings across all competitions.

Charlton make the trip to Stoke-on-Trent in considerably better shape. Nathan Jones' side sit third in the Championship table and have put together a solid run of results in the league.

The Addicks were beaten heavily in the Carabao Cup by Tottenham Hotspur, going down 5-1 at the hands of Roberto De Zerbi's side, but their league form has been a different story entirely.

For Stoke, this is a match they cannot afford to treat lightly. Bottom of the Championship table, they need points quickly if they are to avoid an early-season crisis.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Stoke City vs Charlton Athletic, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Stoke City vs Charlton Athletic with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mark Robins is in charge of Stoke City for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the hosts. Updates on their squad will be added closer to kick-off.

Nathan Jones takes charge of Charlton Athletic, but similarly, no injury or suspension details have been confirmed for the away side at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Stoke City arrive into this match in poor form, recording just one win from their last five games across all competitions. Their sole victory came against Norwich City on September 1, a narrow 1-0 Championship win. They have lost their other four matches, including a 4-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers and a 3-1 loss to Southampton, conceding ten goals in the process while scoring just four.

Charlton Athletic have been far more consistent, winning three of their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 Championship draw at West Bromwich Albion on September 2. Before that, they beat Preston North End 1-0 and won at West Ham United 2-1 in the league. Their only defeats came in the Carabao Cup, where Tottenham beat them 5-1, and in a 2-1 league loss to Derby County on the opening weekend.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Charlton Athletic beat Stoke City 1-0 in a Championship fixture at The Valley. Before that, Stoke won the reverse fixture 3-0 in November 2025 at the bet365 Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head meetings in the Championship, each side has claimed two wins with one result going in Charlton's favour at home, and the matches have produced a combined total that leans slightly toward Stoke in terms of goals scored overall.

Standings

In the Championship table, Stoke City currently sit 22nd while Charlton Athletic are third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Stoke City vs Charlton Athletic today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: