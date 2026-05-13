League One - Playoff Edgeley Park

Today's game between Stockport County and Stevenage will kick-off at 13 May 2026, 20:00.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Stockport County vs Stevenage are listed below. The match is available to watch on Sky Sports+, which carries extensive League One coverage throughout the season.

For supporters travelling or based outside the UK, a VPN can allow you to access your usual streaming service from abroad. Simply connect to a server in your home country and stream the match as normal through your existing subscription.

Stockport County host Stevenage at Edgeley Park in League One, with both sides arriving at this fixture having met just days earlier in the same competition.

Stockport sit third in the table and have been in strong form over the past month, winning three of their last five League One matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 victory over Stevenage, and they also put three past Barnsley during a run that underlines their promotion credentials.

Stevenage come into this game sixth in the standings, still within reach of the top five. They have shown resilience in recent weeks, beating Wigan and Barnsley while drawing twice, though they were unable to stop Stockport from taking all three points in that last encounter.

The two sides have met frequently this season, and the head-to-head record between them is tight. Stockport edged the most recent clash, but Stevenage know they are capable of turning results around at this level.

For Stockport, Edgeley Park has been a fortress at key moments this season, and Dave Challinor's side will look to press home any advantage in front of their own supporters.

Stevenage will need to be sharper in front of goal than they were in the last meeting if they are to come away with anything from this trip north.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Stockport County vs Stevenage, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Stockport County vs Stevenage with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Stockport County ahead of this League One fixture. Details on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Stevenage are similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage. Updates on any absences or selection news will be included as they become available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Stockport have recorded three wins from their last five League One matches, giving them a solid platform heading into this fixture. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over Stevenage, and they also claimed a commanding 3-1 victory at Barnsley during that run. The two defeats, against Port Vale and Mansfield, came by a single goal on each occasion, suggesting a competitive side that has been difficult to beat by any margin. Across those five games, Stockport scored eight goals and conceded five.

Stevenage's last five matches tell a similar story of inconsistency mixed with genuine quality. They have won twice, drawn twice, and lost once, with that defeat coming against Stockport. A 1-0 win over Wigan and a 1-0 win over Barnsley show they can grind out results, while back-to-back draws against Doncaster and Lincoln City suggest they have occasionally lacked the cutting edge to win games they have controlled.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came on 9 May 2026, when Stockport won 1-0 at Stevenage's ground in League One. Across the last five encounters in the same competition, the series is closely contested, with Stevenage having taken victories in two of those matches, including a 2-1 win at home in February 2026 and another 2-1 result in December 2024. Stockport have also shown they can dominate this fixture, most notably in a 3-0 win at Edgeley Park in April 2025. The sides have split results fairly evenly, making this a genuinely open contest.

Standings

Stockport County sit third in League One, while Stevenage are sixth, meaning both clubs remain in contention for the top positions as the season reaches its final stages.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Stockport County vs Stevenage today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: