League One - Playoff Lamex Stadium

Today's game between Stevenage and Stockport County will kick-off at 9 May 2026, 15:00.

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This League One fixture will be broadcast live in the UK, with TV channel and live stream options available through Sky Sports. Viewers can watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, or Sky Sports Ultra HDR, while a NOW TV subscription offers a flexible alternative for those without a full Sky package.

If you are travelling abroad and want to watch via your usual subscription, a VPN can allow you to access your home streaming service from overseas. Choose a reputable provider and connect to a UK server to stream the match as normal.

Stevenage host Stockport County at the Lamex Stadium in League One, with the visitors arriving in Hertfordshire sitting third in the table and firmly in the promotion picture.

Stevenage have put together a solid run of results in recent weeks, winning two of their last three league games to climb to sixth. A place in the top six keeps their own ambitions alive, and the Lamex crowd will be expecting another competitive performance.

Stockport come into this fixture with mixed form but with the quality to trouble any side at this level. Three wins from their last five matches underline their consistency, though back-to-back defeats in two of those games show they are not without vulnerability.

This is a fixture that carries real weight at both ends. Stevenage will want to close the gap on the sides above them, while Stockport cannot afford to let their promotion push stall with the season entering its final stretch.

For Stevenage, the home record at the Lamex has been a foundation this season. Stockport, by contrast, have shown they can travel and win, as their recent away victory at Barnsley demonstrated.

The gap between these two sides in the standings makes this a genuine test for Stevenage, but League One has a habit of producing results that defy expectation at this stage of the campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this League One fixture live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Stevenage vs Stockport County with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Stevenage have not confirmed any injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting XI has been released at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off as the club provides further information.

Stockport County are similarly without confirmed team news, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected lineup currently available. Further squad updates will be reflected here as they emerge before the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Stevenage head into this match with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five League One outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Wigan, continuing a pattern of tight, low-scoring wins that has defined their recent run. They also beat Barnsley 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Doncaster in that spell, though a 5-1 defeat to Bolton earlier in the sequence remains a notable blemish. Across those five matches, they have scored six goals and conceded nine, pointing to a side that can grind out results but has shown defensive fragility on occasion.

Stockport have won two, lost two, and drawn one of their last five league games. Their most recent outing produced a 1-3 away win at Barnsley, a result that highlighted their attacking threat on the road. They also beat Peterborough 3-1 and drew 3-3 with Exeter, though defeats to Port Vale and Mansfield show inconsistency that will concern their management. Stockport have scored eleven goals in that run while conceding eight, making them the more prolific side in recent weeks.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-1 win for Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium in February 2026, a result that will give the home side confidence heading into this fixture. Across the last five encounters, Stevenage have won three times to Stockport's two, with the sides splitting results fairly evenly over the past two seasons. Stockport did claim a 3-0 victory at their ground in April 2025, but Stevenage have demonstrated they can match them, particularly at home.

Standings

In League One, Stevenage sit sixth while Stockport County are third, meaning the visitors arrive with a clear advantage in the table and a stronger grip on the automatic promotion places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Stevenage vs Stockport County today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: