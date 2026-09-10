League One - Game Week 6 10 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Lamex Stadium

Today's game between Stevenage and Luton Town will kick off at 10 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Stevenage vs Luton Town will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Stevenage host Luton Town at the Lamex Stadium in a League One fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides at this stage of the season.

Stevenage sit 16th in the table and need points to pull away from the lower reaches of the division. Alex Revell's side head into this match on the back of a striking 5-1 win over Barnsley, a result that will have lifted spirits considerably after back-to-back defeats across all competitions.

Luton arrive in a far more settled position. Jack Wilshere's team occupy seventh place and have shown enough consistency to suggest a promotion push is a realistic ambition. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 at Leyton Orient, following a 2-0 win over Stockport County that underlined their capacity to grind out results.

The two clubs met earlier this season in this same competition, with Stevenage winning 2-0 at the Lamex Stadium in October 2025. Luton reversed that result in January 2026, taking a 2-1 victory at their own ground. This fixture, then, arrives with a score to settle.

With a mid-table side looking to arrest a slide and a promotion contender aiming to maintain momentum, there is plenty at stake. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Stevenage vs Luton Town with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Stevenage manager Alex Revell has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no specific injury or suspension information has been made available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Luton Town head coach Jack Wilshere is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection, with no injuries or suspensions listed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Stevenage have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 5-1 victory over Barnsley in League One, their most emphatic performance of the run. Earlier in the sequence, they drew 0-0 with Peterborough United and 2-2 with Doncaster Rovers, though losses to Reading in the Carabao Cup and Oxford United in the league temper that picture. Across those five games, Stevenage scored nine goals and conceded eight.

Luton Town's last five matches show one win, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw at Leyton Orient, preceded by a 2-0 win over Stockport County. A 5-2 defeat to Mansfield Town stands as the low point of that run. In all competitions, Luton scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures, with no back-to-back wins recorded.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in League One in January 2026, when Luton Town won 2-1 as the home side. Before that, Stevenage had beaten Luton 2-0 at the Lamex Stadium in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, each side has claimed two wins, with one match ending in a draw, and the ties have produced a combined 16 goals.

Standings

In League One, Stevenage currently sit in 16th place while Luton Town are positioned seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Stevenage vs Luton Town today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: