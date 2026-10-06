EFL Trophy - Game Week 2 6 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Lamex Stadium

Today's game between Stevenage and Leicester City will kick off at 6 Oct 2026, 19:00.

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Stevenage vs Leicester City is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. You can stream the match through the Sky Sports app or website with an active subscription.





Stevenage host Leicester City at Lamex Stadium in the EFL Trophy, with both sides coming into this Southern Group B fixture in contrasting form across competitions.

Stevenage arrive having won three of their last five matches, including a commanding 1-6 victory over Walsall in their previous EFL Trophy outing. They have been productive in front of goal and will look to carry that momentum into this home tie.

Leicester City enter the fixture sitting at the top of Southern Group B and are the form side on paper, winning three of their last five games. Their 6-1 demolition of Fulham Academy in the Trophy last time out signals a squad keen to progress in the competition.

The two clubs rarely meet at this level, and the EFL Trophy provides Leicester's squad players and younger talents a platform to press their case for regular minutes.

For Stevenage, a home fixture against higher-division opposition is an opportunity to test themselves and push up the group standings.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Stevenage vs Leicester City live.

How to watch Stevenage vs Leicester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Stevenage ahead of this EFL Trophy fixture. Updates on the probable lineup, injuries, and suspensions will be added closer to kick-off.

Leicester City have also not released official squad information for this match. Further details on their lineup and any absentees are expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the game.

Form

Stevenage have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-6 win over Walsall in the EFL Trophy, and they also beat Luton Town 2-1 and Barnsley 1-5 in League One during that run. Their only defeat came against Leyton Orient, a 1-0 loss in the league. They drew 0-0 with Peterborough United, showing they can also keep things tight at the back.

Leicester City have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five games. They beat Fulham Academy 6-1 in the EFL Trophy most recently and recorded a 3-4 away win at Stockport County in League One. A 0-4 defeat to Oxford United is their only loss in that period, with a 1-1 draw against Barnsley rounding out the sequence. Leicester have scored freely, netting 14 goals across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 0 1 FA Cup Leicester City LEI 3 Stevenage STE 0 FT 0 Goals Scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 0 / 1

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in the available data came in the FA Cup in November 2008, when Leicester City beat Stevenage 3-0 at home. That result represents the full extent of the head-to-head record on file, with Leicester taking that solitary victory.

Standings

Southern Grp. B Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Leicester City LEI 1 1 0 0 6 1 +5 3 W 2 Stevenage STE 1 1 0 0 6 1 +5 3 W 3 Fulham Academy FUL 1 0 0 1 1 6 -5 0 L 4 Walsall WAL 1 0 0 1 1 6 -5 0 L Qualification to next stage

In Southern Group B of the EFL Trophy, Leicester City currently lead the group while Stevenage sit in second place, meaning both sides are well-placed to progress and this fixture has a direct bearing on who finishes top.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Stevenage vs Leicester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: