How to watch Standard Liege vs Club Brugge with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

First Division A - Game Week 13 29 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Stade Maurice Dufrasne

Standard Liege host Club Brugge at Stade Maurice Dufrasne in Liege in a First Division A fixture that pairs the seventh-placed side with the team in second.

Standard come into the game after winning at Lommel on 22 November. They took the points 2-1 away from home, which kept them in the top half of the table.

Vincent Euvrard's side have been hard to read this autumn. They beat SK Beveren 3-0 and drew 1-1 with Kortrijk, but they also lost 2-1 at Genk.

Club Brugge arrive with a busy week behind them. Ivan Leko's team were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

That result followed a 5-1 win at KV Mechelen in the league and a 2-1 win at PSV Eindhoven in Europe. Brugge have lost only once in their last five matches, and that defeat came against one of the strongest sides in the competition.

Standard will have to cope with the quality of a visiting team that has scored freely in the league. Brugge, for their part, face a home side who will fancy their chances in front of their own supporters.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the match, from broadcast details to team news and form.

Team news & squads