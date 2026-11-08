Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Live£50

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
First Division A
team-logoSt.Truiden
Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium
team-logoZulte Waregem
Watch it on DAZN
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Watch St.Truiden vs. Zulte Waregem live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
St.Truiden vs Zulte Waregem
St.Truiden
Zulte Waregem
First Division A

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch St.Truiden vs Zulte Waregem in live First Division A action today.

How to watch St.Truiden vs Zulte Waregem with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesDAZN
United KingdomDAZN
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandDAZN
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
First Division A - Game Week 11
Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium

St. Truiden host Zulte Waregem at the Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium in Sint-Truiden in a First Division A fixture that carries real weight for both sides near the foot of the Belgian top flight.

Frederic De Meyer's side have had a turbulent few weeks. Conference League commitments have stretched the squad, and back-to-back league defeats to Club Brugge and OH Leuven have left St. Truiden sitting 15th in the standings.

There was a rare positive mid-week, though. St. Truiden drew 1-1 with Brann in the Conference League on November 5, a result that at least steadied the ship before this domestic test.

Zulte Waregem arrive under Michael Beale in similarly difficult circumstances, sitting 12th and carrying a run of three consecutive First Division A defeats. A 4-2 loss to Club Brugge on October 30 was the most recent blow.

Beale's side did manage a 3-0 cup win over RFC Seraing in October, but league form has been a persistent problem. Four defeats from their last five competitive matches tells its own story.

A win for either side would provide some much-needed relief in a congested lower half of the table. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this match live.

Team news & squads

St.Truiden vs Zulte Waregem Probable lineups

Manager

  • F. De Meyer

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google