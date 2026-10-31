How to watch St.Truiden vs OH Leuven with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

First Division A - Game Week 10 1 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium

St. Truiden host OH Leuven at the Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium in Sint-Truiden in a First Division A fixture that pits two clubs scrapping at the wrong end of the Belgian top flight against each other.

Frederic De Meyer's side come into this match carrying the weight of a difficult league campaign, though their recent form across all competitions tells a more complicated story than their table position suggests.

St. Truiden have been active in the Conference League this season, and that European involvement has pulled their squad in multiple directions over the past month.

Timmy Simons brings OH Leuven to Sint-Truiden in similarly precarious league standing, with the visitors having drawn three of their last four First Division A matches.

Leuven have shown resilience without consistently finding a way to win, and Simons will need his side to convert draws into victories if they are to climb away from danger.

Both sides will be aware that a win here could provide meaningful breathing room in the standings. Read on for all the details on how to watch this match live.

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