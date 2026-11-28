How to watch St.Truiden vs Genk with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

First Division A - Game Week 13 29 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium

St.Truiden host Genk in the First Division A at the Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium in Sint-Truiden, with the home side looking to build on a strong midweek result in Europe.

Jonas De Roeck's team travelled to Hajduk Split in the Conference League on November 26 and won 2-0. That result came after a 2-2 draw with Sporting Charleroi in the league on November 21 and a 4-1 win over Zulte Waregem on November 8.

The hosts sit 12th in the table, so the home crowd will want to see that European momentum carry into domestic action.

Genk arrive under Timmy Simons in sixth place. They beat RAAL La Louviere 3-0 on November 21, a result that ended a run of two straight league defeats to Union St.Gilloise and KV Mechelen, both by 1-0.

Simons' side have found goals harder to come by in recent weeks, scoring in just two of their last four league games.

Genk have also won the last four meetings between these sides, which adds some edge for the home team. Here is how to follow the game.

Official broadcast information for St.Truiden vs Genk is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once the rights holders are confirmed.

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