Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Diego Armando Maradona

Today's game between SSC Napoli and Bodoe/Glimt will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

TV channel and live stream options for Napoli vs Bodo/Glimt are listed below. In the UK, the match is available on TNT Sports 5 and HBO Max.





Napoli host Bodo/Glimt at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples in the Champions League, with Massimiliano Allegri's side desperate to arrest a run of form that has left their European campaign in serious trouble.

Napoli arrive in this fixture under pressure. Four defeats in eight matches across all competitions have raised sharp questions about Allegri's system, and a 3-1 loss to Villarreal in the Champions League was followed by a 1-0 Serie A defeat to Venezia. The mood around the club is unsettled, and Allegri has been forthright in his criticism of the team's defensive discipline.

The tension between Allegri and Kevin De Bruyne has added another layer of difficulty. The Belgian's role in the side has become a source of debate following recent results, and how Allegri manages that relationship in the weeks ahead could shape Napoli's season significantly.

Scott McTominay's contract situation is a further distraction. Reports indicate negotiations between the Scottish midfielder and the club have stalled, placing Napoli's squad planning under the spotlight at an already difficult moment.

Bodo/Glimt arrive in Naples in excellent form. Kjetil Knutsen's side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 1-0 Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund at the Aspmyra Stadion. The Norwegian champions have proven they can compete at this level.

In the Champions League standings, Napoli sit 32nd while Bodo/Glimt are placed 24th, a position that underlines the scale of the task facing the hosts. A defeat here would deepen the crisis around Allegri's project.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Napoli vs Bodo/Glimt live.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Massimiliano Allegri is without several players for this fixture. Costantino Favasuli, Alisson Santos, Alessandro Buongiorno, Antonio Vergara, and David Neres are all listed as injured and will not feature. The projected XI includes Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in goal, with Benoit Badiashile, Amir Rrahmani, and Rafa Marin in defence. Kevin De Bruyne, Scott McTominay, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Noa Lang, Stanislav Lobotka, and Leonardo Spinazzola are expected to feature in midfield and wide areas, with Rasmus Hoejlund leading the attack.

For Bodo/Glimt, Kjetil Knutsen is missing Haakon Evjen, Magnus Bech Riisnaes, August Mikkelsen, and Isak Sjong through injury. No suspensions are recorded for either side. Nikita Haikin is expected to start in goal, with Haitam Aleesami, Fredrik Andre Bjoerkan, Jostein Gundersen, and Fredrik Sjoevold in defence. Patrick Berg, Sondre Brunstad Fet, Sondre Auklend, Ola Brynhildsen, Jens Petter Hauge, and Andreas Helmersen complete the projected lineup.

Form

Napoli have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 Serie A defeat to Venezia, and before that they lost 3-1 to Villarreal in the Champions League. A 3-0 win over Frosinone offered brief encouragement, but Napoli have scored five goals and conceded five across the five-match run, and they have not kept a clean sheet in their last two outings.

Bodo/Glimt have been in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 away win over Hamarkameratene in the Eliteserien, and they beat Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in the Champions League before that. A 6-2 cup victory over Rana FK and a 3-1 win over Kristiansund BK complete a run of four consecutive victories before their only defeat, a 2-1 loss to Brann in the Eliteserien in September.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Napoli and Bodo/Glimt are recorded in the available data. This fixture represents a first encounter between the two clubs at this stage of the competition.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Napoli currently sit in 32nd place, while Bodo/Glimt are placed 24th. Both clubs have significant ground to make up across the remainder of the league phase.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: