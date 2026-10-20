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Champions League
team-logoSSC Napoli
Diego Armando Maradona
team-logoBodoe/Glimt
Watch it on HBO MaxWatch it on TNT Sports 5
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How to watch today's SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt
SSC Napoli
Bodoe/Glimt
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between SSC Napoli and Bodoe/Glimt, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Diego Armando Maradona

Today's game between SSC Napoli and Bodoe/Glimt will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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TV channel and live stream options for Napoli vs Bodo/Glimt are listed below. In the UK, the match is available on TNT Sports 5 and HBO Max.

HBO Max

HBO Max

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TNT Sports 5

TNT Sports 5

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Napoli host Bodo/Glimt at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples in the Champions League, with Massimiliano Allegri's side desperate to arrest a run of form that has left their European campaign in serious trouble.

Napoli arrive in this fixture under pressure. Four defeats in eight matches across all competitions have raised sharp questions about Allegri's system, and a 3-1 loss to Villarreal in the Champions League was followed by a 1-0 Serie A defeat to Venezia. The mood around the club is unsettled, and Allegri has been forthright in his criticism of the team's defensive discipline.

The tension between Allegri and Kevin De Bruyne has added another layer of difficulty. The Belgian's role in the side has become a source of debate following recent results, and how Allegri manages that relationship in the weeks ahead could shape Napoli's season significantly.

Scott McTominay's contract situation is a further distraction. Reports indicate negotiations between the Scottish midfielder and the club have stalled, placing Napoli's squad planning under the spotlight at an already difficult moment.

Bodo/Glimt arrive in Naples in excellent form. Kjetil Knutsen's side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 1-0 Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund at the Aspmyra Stadion. The Norwegian champions have proven they can compete at this level.

In the Champions League standings, Napoli sit 32nd while Bodo/Glimt are placed 24th, a position that underlines the scale of the task facing the hosts. A defeat here would deepen the crisis around Allegri's project.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Napoli vs Bodo/Glimt live.

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How to watch SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
page.match.formation.title
Bodoe/Glimt crest
Bodoe/Glimt
BOD
4-3-3
V. Milinkovic-SavicV. Milinkovic-SavicB. BadiashileB. BadiashileA. RrahmaniA. RrahmaniR. MarinR. MarinK. De BruyneK. De BruyneS. McTominayS. McTominayG. Di LorenzoG. Di LorenzoN. LangN. LangS. LobotkaS. LobotkaL. SpinazzolaL. SpinazzolaR. HoejlundR. HoejlundN. HaikinN. HaikinH. AleesamiH. AleesamiF. BjoerkanF. BjoerkanJ. GundersenJ. GundersenF. SjoevoldF. SjoevoldP. BergP. BergS. FetS. FetS. AuklendS. AuklendO. BrynhildsenO. BrynhildsenJ. HaugeJ. HaugeA. HelmersenA. Helmersen
Bodoe/Glimt crest
Bodoe/Glimt
BOD
3-4-2-1
SSC Napoli

Starting XI

Bodoe/Glimt

Manager

  • M. Allegri
  • K. Knutsen

Massimiliano Allegri is without several players for this fixture. Costantino Favasuli, Alisson Santos, Alessandro Buongiorno, Antonio Vergara, and David Neres are all listed as injured and will not feature. The projected XI includes Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in goal, with Benoit Badiashile, Amir Rrahmani, and Rafa Marin in defence. Kevin De Bruyne, Scott McTominay, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Noa Lang, Stanislav Lobotka, and Leonardo Spinazzola are expected to feature in midfield and wide areas, with Rasmus Hoejlund leading the attack.

For Bodo/Glimt, Kjetil Knutsen is missing Haakon Evjen, Magnus Bech Riisnaes, August Mikkelsen, and Isak Sjong through injury. No suspensions are recorded for either side. Nikita Haikin is expected to start in goal, with Haitam Aleesami, Fredrik Andre Bjoerkan, Jostein Gundersen, and Fredrik Sjoevold in defence. Patrick Berg, Sondre Brunstad Fet, Sondre Auklend, Ola Brynhildsen, Jens Petter Hauge, and Andreas Helmersen complete the projected lineup.

Form

NAP

NAP - Form

BOL
W1-0
FIO
D1-1
FRC
W3-0
VIL
L3-1
VEN
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BOD

BOD - Form

BRA
L2-1
RAN
W2-6
KBK
W3-1
BVB
W1-0
H-K
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Napoli have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 Serie A defeat to Venezia, and before that they lost 3-1 to Villarreal in the Champions League. A 3-0 win over Frosinone offered brief encouragement, but Napoli have scored five goals and conceded five across the five-match run, and they have not kept a clean sheet in their last two outings.

Bodo/Glimt have been in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 away win over Hamarkameratene in the Eliteserien, and they beat Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in the Champions League before that. A 6-2 cup victory over Rana FK and a 3-1 win over Kristiansund BK complete a run of four consecutive victories before their only defeat, a 2-1 loss to Brann in the Eliteserien in September.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Napoli and Bodo/Glimt are recorded in the available data. This fixture represents a first encounter between the two clubs at this stage of the competition.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
2200103+76
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
4
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
220061+56
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
220084+46
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
8
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
10
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
11
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
12
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
14
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
16
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
17
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
21014403
L
W
18
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
21013303
L
W
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
210123-13
L
W
21
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
22
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
23
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
24
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
210115-43
W
L
25
RomaRomaROM
201145-11
L
D
26
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
27
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
201117-61
L
D
29
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
30
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
200225-30
L
L
31
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
32
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
33
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
200219-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, Napoli currently sit in 32nd place, while Bodo/Glimt are placed 24th. Both clubs have significant ground to make up across the remainder of the league phase.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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