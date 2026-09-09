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Champions League
team-logoSSC Napoli
Diego Armando Maradona
team-logoArsenal
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How to watch today's SSC Napoli vs Arsenal Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
SSC Napoli vs Arsenal
SSC Napoli
Arsenal
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between SSC Napoli and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Diego Armando Maradona

Today's game between SSC Napoli and Arsenal will kick off at 9 Sept 2026, 20:00.

VPN GuideGemini
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Napoli vs Arsenal is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 2 and via HBO Max. Subscription details and streaming options are listed below.

TNT Sports 2

TNT Sports 2

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HBO Max

HBO Max

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Arsenal travel to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Tuesday, September 9 for their opening Champions League 2026/27 fixture against SSC Napoli in Naples.

Mikel Arteta's side arrive in Italy in formidable shape. The Gunners have won their last four competitive matches, including a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at the Emirates last weekend, and carry genuine momentum into European competition.

Napoli, under Massimiliano Allegri, present a starkly different picture. The Azzurri have lost their last two Serie A outings — falling to Inter and Como — and sit in an uncomfortable position heading into a competition they will need to use as a platform to rebuild confidence.

Arsenal are placed second in the Champions League standings entering Matchday 1, while Napoli find themselves 28th — a contrast that reflects the respective trajectories of both clubs this season.

Declan Rice remains a focal point of discussion around this Arsenal squad. The midfielder drew sharp criticism from pundits following Sunday's win over Chelsea, but his influence on Arteta's system is undeniable, and he is expected to start in midfield alongside Martin Ødegaard.

For Napoli, the presence of Kevin De Bruyne in their projected lineup adds a layer of intrigue. The Belgian's creative output could trouble an Arsenal backline already missing William Saliba through injury.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Napoli vs Arsenal live.

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How to watch SSC Napoli vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli vs Arsenal Probable lineups

4-3-3
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
Formation
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
4-2-3-1
A. MeretA. MeretR. MarinR. MarinG. Di LorenzoG. Di LorenzoL. SpinazzolaL. SpinazzolaA. RrahmaniA. RrahmaniK. De BruyneK. De BruyneS. LobotkaS. LobotkaA. Zambo AnguissaA. Zambo AnguissaA. SantosA. SantosR. HoejlundR. HoejlundDavid NeresDavid NeresD. RayaD. RayaB. WhiteB. WhiteR. CalafioriR. CalafioriGabrielGabrielE. KonsaE. KonsaB. GuimaraesB. GuimaraesC. TzolisC. TzolisB. SakaB. SakaD. RiceD. RiceM. OedegaardM. OedegaardK. HavertzK. Havertz
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
4-3-3
SSC Napoli

Starting XI

Arsenal

Manager

  • M. Allegri
  • M. Arteta

Massimiliano Allegri is expected to name a lineup featuring Alex Meret in goal, with a back four of Rafa Marin, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, and Leonardo Spinazzola. Kevin De Bruyne, Stanislav Lobotka, and André-Frank Zambo Anguissa are projected in midfield, with Alisson Santos, Rasmus Højlund, and David Neres leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported in the Napoli camp ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal will be without William Saliba, who is listed as injured and will not travel to Naples. Mikel Arteta's projected XI places David Raya in goal behind a back four of Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel, and Ezri Konsa. Bruno Guimarães and Declan Rice are named in midfield alongside Christos Tzolis, with Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, and Kai Havertz completing the lineup. No suspensions are recorded for the away side.

Form

NAP

NAP - Form

CEL
D1-1
ARI
W6-2
GEN
W0-2
COM
L1-2
INT
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ARS

ARS - Form

COM
W1-1
MCI
W3-0
COV
W3-0
AVL
W0-1
CHE
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Napoli arrive at this fixture with two wins and two defeats from their last five matches, drawing once. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 Serie A loss to Inter on September 5, and they also fell 1-2 to Como the week prior. Earlier in the run, they beat Genoa 2-0 away from home and recorded a 6-2 win over Aris Thessaloniki in a friendly. Across five matches, Napoli have scored 12 goals and conceded 8.

Arsenal's last five matches tell a very different story. The Gunners have won four and drawn one, with no defeats. They beat Chelsea 2-1 in their most recent Premier League outing and claimed a 3-0 Community Shield win over Manchester City in August. Arsenal have scored 10 goals across those five games while conceding just 3, with three of their four wins coming without reply.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SSC NapoliDrawArsenal
1
1
3
Europa League
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
Europa League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
FT
Champions League
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
0
FT
Champions League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
FT
4Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Europa League on April 18, 2019, when Arsenal won 1-0 at the Stadio San Paolo. Across the five previous encounters on record, Arsenal hold an advantage with three wins to Napoli's one, with one draw. Arsenal have scored seven goals in those matches, while Napoli have scored six.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
2
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
4
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
5
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
6
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
7
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
7
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
7
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
7
RomaRomaROM
00000000
7
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
7
LensLensRCL
00000000
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
7
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
7
ComoComoCOM
00000000
7
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
7
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
7
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
7
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
7
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
7
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
7
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
7
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
7
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
7
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
7
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
7
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
7
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
7
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
31
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
32
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
34
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
35
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
36
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League 2026/27 standings, Arsenal enter Matchday 1 positioned second, while Napoli are placed 28th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SSC Napoli vs Arsenal today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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