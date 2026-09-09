Champions League - Game Week 1 9 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Diego Armando Maradona

Today's game between SSC Napoli and Arsenal will kick off at 9 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Napoli vs Arsenal is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 2 and via HBO Max. Subscription details and streaming options are listed below.

Arsenal travel to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Tuesday, September 9 for their opening Champions League 2026/27 fixture against SSC Napoli in Naples.

Mikel Arteta's side arrive in Italy in formidable shape. The Gunners have won their last four competitive matches, including a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at the Emirates last weekend, and carry genuine momentum into European competition.

Napoli, under Massimiliano Allegri, present a starkly different picture. The Azzurri have lost their last two Serie A outings — falling to Inter and Como — and sit in an uncomfortable position heading into a competition they will need to use as a platform to rebuild confidence.

Arsenal are placed second in the Champions League standings entering Matchday 1, while Napoli find themselves 28th — a contrast that reflects the respective trajectories of both clubs this season.

Declan Rice remains a focal point of discussion around this Arsenal squad. The midfielder drew sharp criticism from pundits following Sunday's win over Chelsea, but his influence on Arteta's system is undeniable, and he is expected to start in midfield alongside Martin Ødegaard.

For Napoli, the presence of Kevin De Bruyne in their projected lineup adds a layer of intrigue. The Belgian's creative output could trouble an Arsenal backline already missing William Saliba through injury.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Napoli vs Arsenal live.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Massimiliano Allegri is expected to name a lineup featuring Alex Meret in goal, with a back four of Rafa Marin, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, and Leonardo Spinazzola. Kevin De Bruyne, Stanislav Lobotka, and André-Frank Zambo Anguissa are projected in midfield, with Alisson Santos, Rasmus Højlund, and David Neres leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported in the Napoli camp ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal will be without William Saliba, who is listed as injured and will not travel to Naples. Mikel Arteta's projected XI places David Raya in goal behind a back four of Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel, and Ezri Konsa. Bruno Guimarães and Declan Rice are named in midfield alongside Christos Tzolis, with Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, and Kai Havertz completing the lineup. No suspensions are recorded for the away side.

Form

Napoli arrive at this fixture with two wins and two defeats from their last five matches, drawing once. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 Serie A loss to Inter on September 5, and they also fell 1-2 to Como the week prior. Earlier in the run, they beat Genoa 2-0 away from home and recorded a 6-2 win over Aris Thessaloniki in a friendly. Across five matches, Napoli have scored 12 goals and conceded 8.

Arsenal's last five matches tell a very different story. The Gunners have won four and drawn one, with no defeats. They beat Chelsea 2-1 in their most recent Premier League outing and claimed a 3-0 Community Shield win over Manchester City in August. Arsenal have scored 10 goals across those five games while conceding just 3, with three of their four wins coming without reply.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Europa League on April 18, 2019, when Arsenal won 1-0 at the Stadio San Paolo. Across the five previous encounters on record, Arsenal hold an advantage with three wins to Napoli's one, with one draw. Arsenal have scored seven goals in those matches, while Napoli have scored six.

Standings

In the Champions League 2026/27 standings, Arsenal enter Matchday 1 positioned second, while Napoli are placed 28th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SSC Napoli vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: