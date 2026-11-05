Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 epet Arena

Today's game between Sparta Prague and AFC Bournemouth will kick off at 5 Nov 2026, 17:45.

Other English Language Commentaries

Gemini

Getty Images TBD Click here

Sparta Prague host AFC Bournemouth at the epet Arena in Prague, for a Europa League league phase fixture that pits a Czech side searching for positive results against one of English football's most in-form outfits.

Brian Priske's Sparta come to this match in inconsistent shape. Their last five outings have produced one win, two draws, and two defeats, with a 5-1 league victory over Slovacko sandwiched between a Czech Cup exit at the hands of Banik Ostrava and a 1-0 Europa League defeat to Olympiacos. Last time out, Sparta drew against ten-man Bohemians 1905 on Matchday 13 of the Czech First League. That European loss will sting, and Sparta need a result here to keep their continental ambitions alive.

Bournemouth, by contrast, are riding a wave of confidence that few sides in England can match at the moment. Marco Rose's men have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 13 goals without conceding a single one in return. That run includes a 3-0 dismantling of Manchester United at Old Trafford, a 3-0 Europa League win over AC Milan, and a 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Aston Villa.

The Cherries sit fourth in the Europa League standings, while Sparta find themselves in 16th. The contrast in European form makes this a significant test for the Prague side on home soil.

Off the pitch, Bournemouth continue to attract transfer attention across Europe, with several of their players linked with moves to bigger clubs. That external noise has done little to disrupt their performances, however, and Rose has built a squad with genuine depth and momentum.

For Sparta, the epet Arena crowd will be crucial. Home support has helped them grind out results domestically, and they will need that backing to trouble a Bournemouth team that has conceded nothing in five games.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sparta Prague vs AFC Bournemouth live.

How to watch Sparta Prague vs AFC Bournemouth with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sparta Prague head coach Brian Priske has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of this Europa League fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

AFC Bournemouth manager Marco Rose has similarly not released a confirmed XI or detailed squad news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and further information will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Sparta Prague head into this match with a record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Bohemians 1905 in the Czech First League, and their heaviest loss in that run came in the Czech Cup, where they fell 2-0 to Banik Ostrava. Their sole win was a convincing 5-1 league victory over Slovacko, and Europa League form is a concern after losing 1-0 to Olympiacos. Across five matches, Sparta have scored five goals and conceded four.

Bournemouth arrive with five wins from five, making them one of the form sides in European football right now. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League win over Leeds United, and they have also beaten Manchester United 3-0 away, AC Milan 3-0 in the Europa League, and Aston Villa 3-0 in the Carabao Cup during that run. The Cherries have scored 13 goals and kept five consecutive clean sheets across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Sparta Prague and AFC Bournemouth. This fixture represents a fresh chapter between the two clubs at the European level.

Standings

In the Europa League standings, Sparta Prague currently sit in 16th place while AFC Bournemouth are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sparta Prague vs AFC Bournemouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sport belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: