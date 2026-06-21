Today's game between Spain and Saudi Arabia will kick-off at 21 Jun 2026, 17:00.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia is available to watch live in the UK on BBC One and via BBC iPlayer. You can also follow the action through the BBC Sport website. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Spain take on Saudi Arabia at Atlanta Stadium in Group H of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both sides already knowing that a positive result here could prove decisive in determining who advances from the group.

Luis de la Fuente's side arrived in North America as one of the tournament favourites, but their opener did not go to plan. A goalless draw against Cape Verde left Spain frustrated, with questions raised about their attacking output before Lamine Yamal came off the bench to provide a spark. The Barcelona teenager, returning from a two-month injury layoff, sent a defiant message to supporters after that result, insisting there is plenty more to come from this squad.

Yamal's fitness and involvement will be one of the most watched storylines heading into this fixture. His return injected energy into a side that had looked flat without him, and his presence from the start — or otherwise — shapes how Spain approach the game.

Saudi Arabia, managed by Georgios Donis, opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Uruguay. The Green Falcons showed resilience to hold one of South America's more experienced sides and will arrive in Atlanta with genuine belief that they can cause problems.

Sitting second in Group H after matchday one, Saudi Arabia have the chance to leapfrog Spain with a win. For De la Fuente's team, anything other than three points would put significant pressure on their final group game.

This is a fixture that carries real weight for both sides. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Spain vs Saudi Arabia, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Spain vs Saudi Arabia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luis de la Fuente has not confirmed his probable lineup for Spain, and no injury or suspension concerns have been officially listed ahead of the match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad situation becomes clearer.

Georgios Donis has similarly not released a projected XI for Saudi Arabia, with no injury or suspension data currently available. Further team news will be confirmed in the build-up to the game.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 25 V. Munoz Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Spain head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, collecting two wins and three draws from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in their World Cup opener on June 15, a result that reflected the struggles De la Fuente's side have had converting pressure into goals. Before that, Spain beat Peru 3-1 in a friendly and drew 1-1 with Iraq, showing inconsistency in attack across their warm-up schedule. Their best result in the run came earlier, a commanding 3-0 win over Serbia in March. Across the five matches, Spain have scored five goals and conceded two.

Saudi Arabia arrive with two wins and two draws from their last five, alongside one defeat. Their World Cup campaign opened with a 1-1 draw against Uruguay on June 15, a point that demonstrated defensive organisation under Donis. A 3-0 win over Puerto Rico in a friendly provided confidence, though back-to-back losses to Ecuador and Serbia earlier in the year showed the team's vulnerabilities against stronger opposition. Saudi Arabia have scored six goals and conceded six across the five games, reflecting a side capable of scoring but not always secure at the back.





Head-to-Head Record





Spain and Saudi Arabia have met three times in recorded head-to-head fixtures, with Spain winning all three. The most recent meeting came in a friendly on September 7, 2012, where Spain won 5-0. Before that, Spain edged a 3-2 victory in another friendly on May 29, 2010. Their only competitive encounter was at the 2006 World Cup, where Spain beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 in the group stage. Spain have scored nine goals across those three matches and conceded two.

Standings

In Group H, Saudi Arabia currently sit second and Spain third after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Saudi Arabia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: