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Carabao Cup
team-logoSouthampton
St. Mary's Stadium
team-logoWest Ham United
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How to watch today's Southampton vs West Ham United Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Southampton vs West Ham United
Southampton
West Ham United
Carabao Cup

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Southampton and West Ham United, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Carabao Cup - Game Week 2
St. Mary's Stadium

Today's game between Southampton and West Ham United will kick-off at 25 Aug 2026, 19:45.

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Southampton vs West Ham United is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

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Southampton host West Ham United at St. Mary's Stadium in the Carabao Cup, with two Championship sides meeting in a domestic cup tie that carries genuine weight for both clubs.

Southampton have made a decent start to life back in the second tier. Tonda Eckert's side beat Stoke City 3-1 last weekend and already have a Carabao Cup win under their belt this season, having seen off Colchester United in the previous round.

West Ham's situation is more unsettled. Nuno Espirito Santo has been vocal about the need for attacking reinforcements, and reports of the club negotiating the sale of defender El Hadji Malick Diouf to Brentford for £40m suggest a squad in transition. A 1-2 defeat at Charlton Athletic on the opening weekend of the Championship season added to the sense of a club still finding its footing.

Nuno's side did show resilience in their own Carabao Cup opener, beating Portsmouth 3-1, and they drew 2-2 with Burnley before the Charlton result. The Portuguese head coach signed Arne Engels for a Championship record £22m but has continued to press for more additions, warning that his squad lacks depth in attacking areas.

Southampton, for their part, are dealing with transfer speculation of their own. Aston Villa had a reported £18m bid for defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis rejected, suggesting the Saints are determined to hold onto their best assets as they push for a return to the Premier League.

Both managers will be balancing cup ambitions with league priorities, making team selection an interesting question ahead of kick-off.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton vs West Ham United live.

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How to watch Southampton vs West Ham United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Southampton vs West Ham United Probable lineups

Southampton crest
Southampton
SOU
Formation
West Ham United crest
West Ham United
WHU
West Ham United crest
West Ham United
WHU

Manager

  • T. Eckert

Southampton are managed by Tonda Eckert for this Carabao Cup tie. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. West Ham United are led by Nuno Espirito Santo, and similarly, no specific injury, suspension, or lineup data has been confirmed ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news becomes available.

Form

SOU

SOU - Form

EBS
W0-1
PRM
W1-2
COL
W0-2
WAT
L2-1
STK
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
WHU

WHU - Form

RAN
D0-0
FCM
D1-1
POR
W3-1
BUR
D2-2
CHA
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Southampton arrive in this tie with a W3-L1-D0 record across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 home win over Stoke City in the Championship on August 22, and they also beat Colchester United 2-0 away in the Carabao Cup earlier this month. Their only defeat in that run was a 2-1 loss at Watford. Across those five matches, Southampton scored seven goals and conceded two, suggesting a side in good attacking form.

West Ham head into this fixture with a W1-D3-L1 record from their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat at Charlton Athletic in the Championship on August 22. They did beat Portsmouth 3-1 in the Carabao Cup and drew 2-2 with Burnley, though they have not won consecutive matches in that sequence. West Ham scored seven goals and conceded five across those five outings.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SouthamptonDrawWest Ham United
1
2
2
Premier League
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
1
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
1
FT
Premier League
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
0
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
1
FT
Premier League
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
1
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
0
FT
Premier League
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
1
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
1
FT
FA Cup
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
3
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
1
FT
5Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored3/5


The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Premier League on April 19, 2025, when West Ham and Southampton drew 1-1 at the London Stadium. Before that, West Ham won 1-0 at St. Mary's on Boxing Day 2024. Across the last five meetings on record, West Ham have won two, Southampton have won one, and two matches have ended level. Southampton's most notable result in the series was a 3-1 FA Cup win at St. Mary's in March 2022.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Southampton vs West Ham United today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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