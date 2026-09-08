Championship - Game Week 6 8 Sept 2026 - 14:45 St. Mary's Stadium

Today's game between Southampton and Swansea City will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Southampton vs Swansea City is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Southampton host Swansea City at St. Mary's Stadium in a Championship fixture that pits a struggling home side against the division's early pace-setters.

Tonda Eckert's Southampton sit 19th in the table and are in need of a result to arrest a run that has produced just one win from their last five league games. The pressure is building at St. Mary's, and a visit from the league leaders makes this a difficult afternoon on paper.

Swansea City arrive in Southampton as the Championship's top side. Vitor Matos has his squad playing with real confidence, and three wins from their last four league outings have put the Swans in a position few would have predicted at this stage of the season.

The away side's recent record on the road is particularly impressive. Back-to-back victories over Derby County and Watford, combined with a draw at Sheffield United, show a team that does not concede ground easily away from home.

Southampton will need to rediscover the form that brought them a 5-1 win over Millwall in late August. That result feels distant now after back-to-back draws against Birmingham City and Lincoln City have stalled their momentum.

For Swansea, a win here would send a clear statement to the rest of the division. Matos's side have the form, the position, and the confidence to make this a long afternoon for the home support.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton vs Swansea City, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Southampton vs Swansea City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Southampton are managed by Tonda Eckert for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Swansea City head to Southampton under Vitor Matos. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away squad at this stage, and the latest updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Southampton have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 Championship draw with Lincoln City on September 5, following a 1-1 draw against Birmingham City on September 1. The Saints' standout result in the run was a 5-1 Championship win over Millwall on August 29. Their only defeat came in a 1-4 Carabao Cup loss to West Ham United. Southampton have scored 11 goals and conceded 8 across those five matches.

Swansea City have won three, drawn one, and lost none from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 Championship draw with Wrexham on September 5. Before that, the Swans beat Watford 2-0 and Derby County 3-0 in back-to-back Championship fixtures. A 0-0 draw at Sheffield United and a 2-1 win over Stoke City complete the run. Swansea have kept three clean sheets across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on April 18, 2026, when Swansea City hosted Southampton in the Championship and lost 1-2. Before that, Southampton and Swansea played out a 0-0 Championship draw at St. Mary's on October 18, 2025. Across the five most recent meetings, Southampton have won three times to Swansea's one, with one draw, scoring 10 goals and conceding 3.

Standings

In the Championship table, Swansea City sit first while Southampton are 19th heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Southampton vs Swansea City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: