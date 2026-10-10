Championship - Game Week 9 11 Oct 2026 - 07:00 St. Mary's Stadium

Today's game between Southampton and Portsmouth will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 12:00.

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Southampton vs Portsmouth is available to watch live in the UK across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





Southampton host Portsmouth at St. Mary's Stadium in a Championship derby that arrives loaded with off-field drama and on-pitch stakes for both clubs.

Southampton manager Tonda Eckert enters the fixture under intense scrutiny after the Football Association handed him a suspended six-week ban and a £28,000 fine for his role in the Spygate scandal — a controversy that already cost the club a four-point deduction and expulsion from last season's play-offs. Eckert has since broken his silence and hit back at his critics, and he remains free to take his place in the dugout for this fixture.

The fallout from Spygate has extended beyond Southampton's walls. Middlesbrough manager Kim Hellberg recently revealed that Eckert contacted him personally to apologise for the affair, with Hellberg indicating it was time to move on. The episode, though, will hang over St. Mary's as Portsmouth arrive.

Portsmouth come into the derby carrying their own disciplinary baggage. Cardiff City defender Krystian Bielik was handed a two-match ban following a touchline altercation with a Portsmouth supporter at Fratton Park, an incident that drew police involvement and underlined the febrile atmosphere that has surrounded Pompey's season.

Southampton sit 13th in the Championship table, while Portsmouth occupy 19th, making this a derby with differing pressures — one side seeking stability, the other looking to climb clear of trouble.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton vs Portsmouth, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Southampton vs Portsmouth with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Southampton are managed by Tonda Eckert, who remains in charge despite his suspended ban following the Spygate investigation. No confirmed injury or suspension information has been provided for the home side ahead of this fixture, and team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho has similarly not yet confirmed his squad selection. No injury or suspension data is currently available for the away side, and further updates are expected in the days leading up to the derby.

Form

Southampton head into the derby with a mixed recent run, picking up two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five Championship outings. Their best result in that stretch came in a 4-1 victory over Bristol City, and they followed that with a 3-1 win against Swansea City. A 2-1 defeat to Wrexham was their only loss, though back-to-back draws against Lincoln City and Birmingham City before that showed a side capable of dropping points against lower-ranked opposition. Southampton scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded five.

Portsmouth's recent form tells a more difficult story. Mousinho's side claimed just one win in their last five, beating Cardiff City 2-0 in what stands as their standout result. They drew with both Blackburn Rovers — 2-2 — and Charlton Athletic, but losses to Derby County and Bristol City either side of those results reflect a team that has struggled for consistency. Portsmouth scored four goals and conceded five across that run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1, with Portsmouth hosting Southampton in the Championship in January 2026. Before that, the sides played out a goalless draw at St. Mary's in September 2025. The last five encounters between the clubs — spanning Championship fixtures and a Carabao Cup tie — have produced no outright dominant side, with draws featuring heavily across the series.

Standings

In the Championship table, Southampton currently sit in 13th place, while Portsmouth are down in 19th, giving this derby added edge for the visitors as they look to move away from the lower reaches of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Southampton vs Portsmouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: