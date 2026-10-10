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Championship
team-logoSouthampton
St. Mary's Stadium
team-logoPortsmouth
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How to watch today's Southampton vs Portsmouth Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Southampton vs Portsmouth
Southampton
Portsmouth
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Southampton and Portsmouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

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Championship - Game Week 9
St. Mary's Stadium

Today's game between Southampton and Portsmouth will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 12:00.

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Southampton vs Portsmouth is available to watch live in the UK across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

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ITV1

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NowTV

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Southampton host Portsmouth at St. Mary's Stadium in a Championship derby that arrives loaded with off-field drama and on-pitch stakes for both clubs.

Southampton manager Tonda Eckert enters the fixture under intense scrutiny after the Football Association handed him a suspended six-week ban and a £28,000 fine for his role in the Spygate scandal — a controversy that already cost the club a four-point deduction and expulsion from last season's play-offs. Eckert has since broken his silence and hit back at his critics, and he remains free to take his place in the dugout for this fixture.

The fallout from Spygate has extended beyond Southampton's walls. Middlesbrough manager Kim Hellberg recently revealed that Eckert contacted him personally to apologise for the affair, with Hellberg indicating it was time to move on. The episode, though, will hang over St. Mary's as Portsmouth arrive.

Portsmouth come into the derby carrying their own disciplinary baggage. Cardiff City defender Krystian Bielik was handed a two-match ban following a touchline altercation with a Portsmouth supporter at Fratton Park, an incident that drew police involvement and underlined the febrile atmosphere that has surrounded Pompey's season.

Southampton sit 13th in the Championship table, while Portsmouth occupy 19th, making this a derby with differing pressures — one side seeking stability, the other looking to climb clear of trouble.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton vs Portsmouth, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

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How to watch Southampton vs Portsmouth with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Southampton vs Portsmouth Probable lineups

Manager

  • T. Eckert

Southampton are managed by Tonda Eckert, who remains in charge despite his suspended ban following the Spygate investigation. No confirmed injury or suspension information has been provided for the home side ahead of this fixture, and team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho has similarly not yet confirmed his squad selection. No injury or suspension data is currently available for the away side, and further updates are expected in the days leading up to the derby.

Form

SOU

SOU - Form

BIR
D1-1
LIN
D1-1
SWA
W3-1
BRC
W4-1
WRE
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5
POR

POR - Form

BRC
L2-1
DER
L0-2
CAC
W2-0
CHA
D0-0
BLB
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Southampton head into the derby with a mixed recent run, picking up two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five Championship outings. Their best result in that stretch came in a 4-1 victory over Bristol City, and they followed that with a 3-1 win against Swansea City. A 2-1 defeat to Wrexham was their only loss, though back-to-back draws against Lincoln City and Birmingham City before that showed a side capable of dropping points against lower-ranked opposition. Southampton scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded five.

Portsmouth's recent form tells a more difficult story. Mousinho's side claimed just one win in their last five, beating Cardiff City 2-0 in what stands as their standout result. They drew with both Blackburn Rovers — 2-2 — and Charlton Athletic, but losses to Derby County and Bristol City either side of those results reflect a team that has struggled for consistency. Portsmouth scored four goals and conceded five across that run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SouthamptonDrawPortsmouth
1
4
0
Championship
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
1
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
1
FT
Championship
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
0
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
0
FT
Carabao Cup
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
0
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
4
FT
Championship
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
2
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
2
FT
Championship
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
1
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
1
FT
8Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1, with Portsmouth hosting Southampton in the Championship in January 2026. Before that, the sides played out a goalless draw at St. Mary's in September 2025. The last five encounters between the clubs — spanning Championship fixtures and a Carabao Cup tie — have produced no outright dominant side, with draws featuring heavily across the series.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
9621157+820
W
W
W
L
D
2
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
95311712+518
W
D
D
W
W
3
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
94412312+1116
D
D
W
W
W
4
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
95131513+216
W
W
W
D
W
5
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
84221511+414
L
W
W
D
L
6
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
9351118+314
D
D
D
D
L
7
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
93511311+214
W
D
W
L
D
8
MillwallMillwallMIL
94231615+114
W
D
D
L
W
9
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
9423109+114
L
L
D
W
W
10
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
94231213-114
D
W
L
L
W
11
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
9342811-313
D
L
D
D
L
12
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
93331413+112
W
D
W
L
L
13
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
93331211+112
W
L
L
W
L
14
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
92521013-311
D
W
L
D
D
15
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
9324711-411
L
L
W
W
D
16
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
84221910+910
L
W
W
D
D
17
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
93151217-510
L
W
W
L
L
18
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
93061719-29
L
L
L
W
W
19
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
7223910-18
D
D
W
L
L
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
9225714-78
L
L
L
W
L
21
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
91441114-37
L
W
L
D
L
22
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
91441317-47
W
D
L
D
L
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
9135815-76
D
D
L
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
9117816-84
L
D
L
L
W
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Southampton currently sit in 13th place, while Portsmouth are down in 19th, giving this derby added edge for the visitors as they look to move away from the lower reaches of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Southampton vs Portsmouth today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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