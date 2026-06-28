World Cup - Final Stage Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between South Africa and Canada will kick-off at 28 Jun 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

South Africa vs Canada is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on ITV1 and ITVX, with coverage also broadcast on STV and the STV Player for viewers in Scotland. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

South Africa and Canada meet at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a place in the last 16 on the line for both nations.

For Bafana Bafana, this is uncharted territory. Hugo Broos's side reached the knockout stage of a men's World Cup for the first time in their history, completing a remarkable turnaround after a difficult group stage opener.

South Africa's path was anything but smooth. A 2-0 defeat to Mexico on matchday one was compounded by red cards for Themba Zwane and Sphephelo Sithole, leaving Broos to restructure. What followed was a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic and, crucially, a 1-0 win over South Korea that sealed their place in the last 32. Thapelo Maseko's 63rd-minute strike proved the difference, with Relebohile Mofokeng catching the eye throughout.

Canada arrive in Los Angeles having ended their home World Cup run with a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland in Vancouver. Jesse Marsch's side had already qualified before that final group game, and their group stage record — a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina and a 6-0 demolition of Qatar — reflects a team capable of real damage. Jonathan David's hat-trick against Qatar announced Canada's attacking intent to the tournament.

The shadow hanging over Canada remains Alphonso Davies. The Bayern Munich full-back has not played a single minute at this World Cup. Marsch admitted he used Davies as a decoy in pre-match preparations before the Switzerland game, but the captain has yet to feature. His status for this fixture will be the most-watched subplot heading into kick-off.

With Zwane suspended and Davies absent, both sides carry notable absences into a match that neither can afford to take lightly. South Africa will look to defend deep and threaten on the counter, much as they did against South Korea. Canada have the attacking quality to test any defence, but will need to be more disciplined at the back after the defensive lapses that cost them against Switzerland.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch South Africa vs Canada live.

How to watch South Africa vs Canada with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hugo Broos names a settled projected XI for South Africa: Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba; Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole; Thapelo Maseko, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis; Evidence Makgopa. Themba Zwane is suspended and will play no part.

For Canada, Jesse Marsch's projected XI reads: Maxime Crepeau; Richie Laryea, Derek Cornelius, Luc De Fougerolles, Alistair Johnston; Nathan Saliba, Stephen Eustaquio; Ali Ahmed, Tajon Buchanan; Cyle Larin, Jonathan David. Ismael Kone is ruled out through injury. No suspensions are listed for Canada.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 11 T. Zwane Injuries and Suspensions 8 I. Kone

Form

South Africa arrive at this fixture with a W1 D1 L1 W1 D1 record across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over South Korea on June 25, which confirmed their place in the knockout rounds. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Czechia and lost 2-0 to Mexico in their World Cup group games. South Africa also won 1-0 against Jamaica and drew 0-0 with Nicaragua in pre-tournament friendlies. Across those five matches, Broos's side scored three goals and conceded three.

Canada's last five produced a W2 D2 L1 record. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland on June 24. Before that, they beat Qatar 6-0 — a result that included a Jonathan David hat-trick — and drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in the group stage. Two pre-tournament friendlies, a 1-1 draw with Ireland and a 2-0 win over Uzbekistan, complete the picture. Canada scored ten goals across those five matches and conceded five, though the Qatar result heavily skews the attacking numbers.





Head-to-Head Record

RSA Last match CAN 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins South Africa 2 - 0 Canada 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





South Africa and Canada have met only once in recorded history. That single encounter came in a friendly on November 20, 2007, with South Africa winning 2-0 at home. Saturday's Round of 32 meeting in Los Angeles is just the second time these two nations have faced each other.

Standings

South Africa finished second in Group A, while Canada finished second in Group B.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch South Africa vs Canada today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



