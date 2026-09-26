UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 1 26 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana

Today's game between Slovenia and Scotland will kick off at 26 Sept 2026, 14:00.

Gemini

In the UK, the match is available to watch live on BBC One and BBC One Scotland, with streaming available through BBC iPlayer. Full details of where to watch are listed below.

Slovenia host Scotland at the Stozice Stadium in Ljubljana in UEFA Nations League B Group 1, with both sides looking to make their mark in the standings.

Bostjan Cesar's Slovenia side have had a mixed run of results heading into this fixture, drawing on form that has blown hot and cold across recent matches. The home crowd at Stozice will be hoping to see a more consistent display from a squad that has shown flashes of quality.

Scotland arrive under Sebastien Pocognoli, fresh from a World Cup campaign that brought one win from three group matches. The Scots beat Haiti before falling to Morocco and Brazil, and Pocognoli will be looking to channel that tournament experience into a positive Nations League run.

The two sides know each other well from previous qualification campaigns, and there is genuine competitive edge to this fixture. Neither team can afford a slow start given the tight nature of the group.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Slovenia vs Scotland live.

How to watch Slovenia vs Scotland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Slovenia are managed by Bostjan Cesar, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available ahead of this match. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Scotland head into the fixture under Sebastien Pocognoli, with no confirmed team news currently available. Further squad updates will follow in the build-up to the game.

Form

Slovenia head into this match with a record of one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to Croatia, and they also drew 1-1 with Cyprus before that. A win over Montenegro, where they scored three goals, was the highlight of that five-game stretch, though defeats to Hungary and a draw against Sweden in World Cup qualification reflect the inconsistency that has defined their recent run. Across those five matches, Slovenia scored six goals and conceded five.

Scotland's last five results tell a clear story of World Cup group-stage progress followed by exit. They won their opener against Haiti, then lost 1-0 to Morocco and were beaten 3-0 by Brazil to finish their tournament campaign. Prior to the World Cup, Scotland beat Bolivia 4-0 and Curacao 4-1 in friendlies, suggesting the squad had genuine momentum heading into the summer. They scored nine goals across those five matches but conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-2, a World Cup qualification draw in Ljubljana in October 2017. Scotland won the reverse fixture earlier that same year, a 1-0 home victory in March 2017. Across the last five head-to-head matches, the record shows one win for Scotland, one win for Slovenia, and three draws, with Scotland scoring seven goals and Slovenia six across those encounters.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 North Macedonia MKD 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Scotland SCO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Slovenia SVN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Switzerland SUI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 1, Slovenia currently sit third while Scotland are placed second, meaning this fixture has direct implications for both sides' positions in the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slovenia vs Scotland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: