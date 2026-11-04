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Champions League
team-logoSlavia Prague
Fortuna Arena
team-logoArsenal
Watch it on HBO MaxWatch it on TNT Sports 1
Tom Sanderson
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How to watch today's Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the Champions League match between Slavia Prague and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Fortuna Arena

Today's game between Slavia Prague and Arsenal will kick off at 20:00 on Nov 4, 2026.

Other English Language Commentaries

United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandTNT Sport 1
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
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How to watch Slavia Prague vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal lineups

4-2-3-1
Slavia Prague crest
Slavia Prague
SLP
Formation
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
4-2-3-1
N. DomchakN. DomchakO. KubiakO. KubiakT. HolesT. HolesT. VlcekT. VlcekD. ZimaD. ZimaD. SturmD. SturmM. SadilekM. SadilekD. MosesD. MosesM. SuleimanM. SuleimanE. AyaosiE. AyaosiW. NowakW. NowakD. RayaD. RayaB. WhiteB. WhiteE. KonsaE. KonsaGabrielGabrielP. HincapieP. HincapieM. MerinoM. MerinoN. MaduekeN. MaduekeM. ZubimendiM. ZubimendiD. RiceD. RiceE. EzeE. EzeV. GyoekeresV. Gyoekeres
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
4-2-3-1
Slavia Prague

Starting XI

Arsenal

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Trpisovsky
  • M. Arteta
Slavia Prague

Injuries and Suspensions

Arsenal

Form

SLP

SLP - Form

HRA
D0-0
FB
D2-2
BOL
D1-1
BRN
W4-0
JAB
W0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ARS

ARS - Form

NFO
W0-1
FCB
D2-2
EVE
W2-0
FLE
L1-1
LIV
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Slavia PragueDrawArsenal
0
2
3
Champions League
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
3
FT
Europa League
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
4
FT
Europa League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
1
FT
Champions League
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
0
FT
Champions League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
7
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
0
FT
1Goals Scored15
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored1/5

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
4400205+1512
W
W
W
W
2
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
4310138+510
D
W
W
W
3
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
4310116+510
D
W
W
W
4
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
4301146+89
W
L
W
W
5
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
4301126+69
L
W
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
430184+49
W
L
W
W
7
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
8
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
4220125+78
W
D
D
W
9
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
10
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
421174+37
L
D
W
W
11
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
12
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
13
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
14
InterInterINT
420286+26
W
W
L
L
15
LASKLASKLAS
4202109+16
W
W
L
L
16
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
17
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
42028806
W
L
L
W
18
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
420289-16
W
W
L
L
19
RomaRomaROM
4112108+24
L
W
L
D
20
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
41124404
L
L
W
D
21
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
22
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
411245-14
L
D
W
L
23
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
411249-54
D
L
W
L
24
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
411249-54
D
L
L
W
25
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
26
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
29
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
4103814-63
L
L
W
L
30
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
4031410-63
D
D
L
D
31
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
4103411-73
L
L
W
L
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
4013410-61
D
L
L
L
35
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
4004117-160
L
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slavia Prague vs Arsenal today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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