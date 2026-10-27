EFL Trophy - Game Week 2 27 Oct 2026 - 15:00 The Croud Meadow

Today's game between Shrewsbury Town and Everton Academy will kick off at 27 Oct 2026, 19:00.

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Shrewsbury Town vs Everton Academy is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below. You can watch live on Sky Sports+ using the link provided.

Shrewsbury Town host Everton Academy at The Croud Meadow in Shrewsbury in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in Northern Group E.

Shrewsbury arrive in mixed form. They drew 3-3 with Rotherham United in their most recent League Two outing and have won two of their last five matches across all competitions, though back-to-back defeats against Exeter City and Stockport County earlier in October showed vulnerability at both ends.

Everton Academy have been active in the Premier Reserve League 1, where they beat Middlesbrough Academy 2-1 in their last outing. Their reserve schedule has been relatively light in recent weeks, giving them time to prepare for this cup tie.

In the EFL Trophy group standings, Everton Academy sit third in Northern Group E while Shrewsbury Town are fourth, meaning this fixture carries real weight for both teams' progression hopes.

For Shrewsbury, the home crowd at The Croud Meadow could prove an advantage, particularly after the momentum of consecutive League Two wins over Crawley Town and Bristol Rovers before the Rotherham draw.

Everton's young squad will be tested by a physical League Two side on their own patch. How their development players respond to that challenge will be worth watching.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Shrewsbury Town vs Everton Academy.

How to watch Shrewsbury Town vs Everton Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Shrewsbury Town ahead of this EFL Trophy fixture. Details on injuries, suspensions and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Everton Academy have also not released squad information at this stage. Updates on their lineup and any absences will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Shrewsbury Town have recorded two wins, two losses and one draw across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw with Rotherham United on October 24, and they also won 2-3 away at Crawley Town and 1-0 at home to Bristol Rovers. They lost 0-1 to Exeter City and 0-2 to Stockport County in the EFL Trophy earlier in October. Across those five games, Shrewsbury scored six goals and conceded seven.

Everton Academy have taken two wins, two draws and one loss in their last five Premier Reserve League 1 matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough Academy on October 16, and they also won 0-2 away at Brentford Academy. They drew 0-0 with Reading Academy and 1-1 with Liverpool Academy, and lost 1-2 to Southampton Academy. Across those five matches, Everton Academy scored four goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Shrewsbury Town and Everton Academy from recent meetings. Historical context for this fixture cannot be confirmed from the available records.

Standings

Northern Grp. E Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Stockport County STO 2 2 0 0 8 3 +5 6 W W 2 Tranmere Rovers TRA 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 W 3 Everton Academy EAC 1 0 0 1 3 6 -3 0 L 4 Shrewsbury Town SHR 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0 L L Qualification to next stage

In EFL Trophy Northern Group E, Everton Academy currently sit third while Shrewsbury Town are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Shrewsbury Town vs Everton Academy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: