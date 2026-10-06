EFL Trophy - Game Week 2 6 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Hillsborough

Today's game between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland Academy will kick off at 6 Oct 2026, 19:00.

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This EFL Trophy fixture is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.





Sheffield Wednesday host Sunderland Academy at Hillsborough in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to make their mark in Northern Group A.

Wednesday arrive in good shape. Three wins from their last five matches across League One and the EFL Trophy point to a side building momentum as the season takes shape.

Sunderland's Academy side bring a mixed but competitive record into this fixture. They have shown they can score goals freely, though defensive consistency has been harder to maintain across their recent outings.

Hillsborough provides a proper football backdrop for a competition that gives clubs the chance to blood younger players and rotate their squads. Wednesday will be keen to use home advantage to press their case at the top of the group.

For Sunderland's young squad, the challenge of travelling to a full-sized EFL ground in front of a crowd is exactly the kind of test that development football is built around.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this EFL Trophy fixture.

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Sheffield Wednesday ahead of this fixture. Full squad and lineup details will be added closer to kick-off.

Sunderland Academy have also not released injury or suspension information at this stage. Updates on their squad will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Sheffield Wednesday have won three and drawn two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 away win against Salford City in the EFL Trophy, and they also recorded victories over Peterborough United and Wycombe Wanderers, both by the same 2-1 scoreline. The two draws came against Stockport County and Wigan Athletic, both finishing goalless in League One. Wednesday have scored six goals and conceded one across those five matches.

Sunderland Academy's last five results show two wins, one draw recorded as a loss on the scoresheet, and two defeats. Their most recent match ended in a 3-3 draw against Accrington Stanley in the EFL Trophy, which is listed as a loss in their record. Prior to that, they beat Norwich City Academy 3-1 and Ipswich Academy 4-2 in the Premier Reserve League, while suffering a heavy 5-1 defeat to Brentford Academy. They also beat Nottingham Forest Academy 5-1 earlier in the run. Across five matches, Sunderland Academy have scored 16 goals and conceded 15.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland Academy.

Standings

Northern Grp. A Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Sheffield Wednesday SHW 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 2 Accrington Stanley ACC 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 2 W 3 Sunderland Academy SAC 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1 L 4 Salford City SAL 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Qualification to next stage

In EFL Trophy Northern Group A, Sheffield Wednesday sit at the top of the table, putting them in a strong position to progress from the group stage. Sunderland Academy are third, meaning this match carries real weight for the visitors if they are to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland Academy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: