League One - Game Week 2 20 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Hillsborough

Today's game between Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City will kick-off at 20 Aug 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bradford City is being shown live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sheffield Wednesday host Bradford City at Hillsborough in League One, with both Yorkshire clubs arriving on the back of winning starts to the new campaign.

The Owls have made a solid early impression under Henrik Pedersen. A 2-1 win at Leyton Orient on the opening weekend gave Wednesday a confident platform, and they backed that up with a Carabao Cup victory over Bolton Wanderers before the league resumes.

Bradford arrive in strong form of their own. Graham Alexander's side beat Peterborough United 2-0 last Saturday and also saw off Rochdale in the cup, meaning the Bantams travel to S6 with back-to-back wins across all competitions.

The visitors currently sit third in the League One table, one place above Wednesday in sixth, which gives this South Yorkshire derby an edge beyond local pride.

It is the first competitive meeting between these two clubs since Bradford beat Wednesday 3-1 in the EFL Trophy back in August 2022, and the first League One encounter between them in over two decades.

For all the information on how to watch the match, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time, read on below.

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Bradford City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Henrik Pedersen has not confirmed a probable lineup for Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Graham Alexander is similarly without confirmed team news for Bradford City, with no injuries or suspensions listed at this stage. Further squad information will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Sheffield Wednesday have posted a record of three wins and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory at Leyton Orient in League One on August 15, which followed a 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Bolton Wanderers. The two defeats in the run came during pre-season, with Wednesday losing 4-0 to Stoke City and 3-0 to West Bromwich Albion. They also beat Preston North End 3-2 in a friendly during that stretch.

Bradford City arrive with three wins from their last five, though their two losses both came against Bolton Wanderers in League One back in May. Their recent competitive form is stronger: a 2-0 win over Peterborough United on August 15 and a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Rochdale have given the Bantams momentum heading into this trip. They also beat Preston North End 3-2 in pre-season.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs was in the EFL Trophy on August 30, 2022, when Bradford City beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 at Valley Parade. Before that, the sides drew 0-0 in the same competition in August 2011. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Bradford hold the upper hand with three wins to Wednesday's one, with one draw.

Standings

In the League One table, Bradford City are third and Sheffield Wednesday are sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Bradford City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: