Championship - Game Week 13 30 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Bramall Lane

Today's game between Sheffield United and Wrexham will kick off at 30 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Sheffield United vs Wrexham is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports, with coverage on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. NowTV subscribers can also stream the match. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sheffield United host Wrexham at Bramall Lane in the EFL Championship, with both clubs sitting in the bottom half of the table and looking to put distance between themselves and the danger zone.

Chris Wilder's Blades come into this fixture in mixed form. They drew 1-1 with Derby County in their last outing and have managed two wins from their past five Championship games, though their 3-0 victory over Lincoln City earlier in October showed the firepower they can produce at home.

For Phil Parkinson's side, this trip to Sheffield carries real weight. Wrexham sit 17th in the Championship, and a run of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches tells the story of a team still finding consistency at this level. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

The fixture has added context off the pitch. Wrexham were fined £75,000 by the EFL last week after fielding two ineligible players earlier in the season, though they avoided a points deduction. The club has since been working to strengthen its administrative structure following a period of significant growth.

Callum O'Hare, who joined Wrexham from Sheffield United in the summer for £7 million, returns to Bramall Lane for the first time since his move. His presence adds a personal dimension to a game that already carries plenty of Championship stakes.

Parkinson will want a response after the Blackburn defeat. A win at Bramall Lane would lift Wrexham clear of the lower reaches and send a clear signal that the club can sustain itself in the second tier.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture live, including TV channel and live stream details, read on below.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Wrexham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chris Wilder takes charge of Sheffield United for this Championship fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are available at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Phil Parkinson leads Wrexham into this game. As with the hosts, no squad details have been confirmed, and updates will follow as they become available.

Form

Sheffield United head into this match with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five Championship games. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Derby County, and they beat Bristol City 1-0 away from home the week before. Their heaviest result in the run was a 3-2 loss to Portsmouth, though a 3-0 win over Lincoln City demonstrated their capacity to dominate at home. Across the five fixtures, the Blades scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Wrexham's recent form shows two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers, which followed a strong 4-1 victory over Preston North End. A 1-2 loss to West Bromwich Albion also featured in the run. Wrexham scored nine goals and conceded seven across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Championship on March 21, 2026, when Sheffield United hosted Wrexham at Bramall Lane and lost 1-2. Before that, Wrexham beat Sheffield United 5-3 at home in the Championship on Boxing Day 2025. Across the last five competitive meetings, which also include a Carabao Cup win for Wrexham and two FA Cup ties, Wrexham hold the upper hand with three wins to Sheffield United's one, with one draw.

Standings

In the Championship table, Sheffield United sit 12th while Wrexham are 17th. Both clubs are in the bottom half, separated by five places, making this a fixture with genuine implications for each side's ambitions of moving away from the lower reaches of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sheffield United vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: