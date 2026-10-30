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Championship
team-logoSheffield United
Bramall Lane
team-logoWrexham
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How to watch today's Sheffield United vs Wrexham Championship game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Sheffield United vs Wrexham
Sheffield United
Wrexham
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield United and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Championship - Game Week 13
Bramall Lane

Today's game between Sheffield United and Wrexham will kick off at 30 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Other English Language Commentaries

United StatesParamount+
United KingdomSky Sports Main Event
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VPN GuideGemini

Sheffield United vs Wrexham is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports, with coverage on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. NowTV subscribers can also stream the match. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Main Event

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Sky Sports Football

Sky Sports Football

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NowTV

NowTV

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Sky Sports Ultra HDR

Sky Sports Ultra HDR

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Sheffield United host Wrexham at Bramall Lane in the EFL Championship, with both clubs sitting in the bottom half of the table and looking to put distance between themselves and the danger zone.

Chris Wilder's Blades come into this fixture in mixed form. They drew 1-1 with Derby County in their last outing and have managed two wins from their past five Championship games, though their 3-0 victory over Lincoln City earlier in October showed the firepower they can produce at home.

For Phil Parkinson's side, this trip to Sheffield carries real weight. Wrexham sit 17th in the Championship, and a run of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches tells the story of a team still finding consistency at this level. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

The fixture has added context off the pitch. Wrexham were fined £75,000 by the EFL last week after fielding two ineligible players earlier in the season, though they avoided a points deduction. The club has since been working to strengthen its administrative structure following a period of significant growth.

Callum O'Hare, who joined Wrexham from Sheffield United in the summer for £7 million, returns to Bramall Lane for the first time since his move. His presence adds a personal dimension to a game that already carries plenty of Championship stakes.

Parkinson will want a response after the Blackburn defeat. A win at Bramall Lane would lift Wrexham clear of the lower reaches and send a clear signal that the club can sustain itself in the second tier.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture live, including TV channel and live stream details, read on below.

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How to watch Sheffield United vs Wrexham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United vs Wrexham Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. Wilder

Chris Wilder takes charge of Sheffield United for this Championship fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are available at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Phil Parkinson leads Wrexham into this game. As with the hosts, no squad details have been confirmed, and updates will follow as they become available.

Form

SHU

SHU - Form

STK
L2-1
LIN
W3-0
POR
L3-2
BRC
W0-1
DER
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
WRE

WRE - Form

SOU
W2-1
DER
D1-1
WBA
L1-2
PNE
W4-1
BLB
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Sheffield United head into this match with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five Championship games. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Derby County, and they beat Bristol City 1-0 away from home the week before. Their heaviest result in the run was a 3-2 loss to Portsmouth, though a 3-0 win over Lincoln City demonstrated their capacity to dominate at home. Across the five fixtures, the Blades scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Wrexham's recent form shows two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers, which followed a strong 4-1 victory over Preston North End. A 1-2 loss to West Bromwich Albion also featured in the run. Wrexham scored nine goals and conceded seven across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Sheffield UnitedDrawWrexham
1
1
3
Championship
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
1
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
2
FT
Championship
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
5
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
3
FT
Carabao Cup
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
1
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
2
FT
FA Cup
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
3
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
1
FT
FA Cup
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
3
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
3
FT
11Goals Scored13
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored5/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Championship on March 21, 2026, when Sheffield United hosted Wrexham at Bramall Lane and lost 1-2. Before that, Wrexham beat Sheffield United 5-3 at home in the Championship on Boxing Day 2025. Across the last five competitive meetings, which also include a Carabao Cup win for Wrexham and two FA Cup ties, Wrexham hold the upper hand with three wins to Sheffield United's one, with one draw.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
127412717+1025
W
D
W
W
D
2
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
127231613+323
L
L
W
W
W
3
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
126423215+1722
L
W
W
D
D
4
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
126332016+421
W
D
W
L
L
5
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
126331613+321
D
W
W
L
L
6
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
127322412+1220
W
D
W
W
L
7
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
125522012+820
L
W
W
W
D
8
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
125522012+820
W
L
W
D
D
9
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
126241816+220
D
W
L
W
W
10
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
125341916+318
W
L
W
W
D
11
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
125341615+118
W
D
W
W
L
12
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
124441615+116
D
W
L
W
L
13
MillwallMillwallMIL
124351920-115
L
D
L
W
D
14
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
124351215-315
D
L
L
D
W
15
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
124351320-715
W
D
L
L
L
16
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
123541917+214
W
D
W
L
W
17
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
123541518-314
L
W
L
D
W
18
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
124261623-714
L
D
W
L
W
19
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
123541118-714
L
L
D
D
L
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
124082022-212
W
L
L
L
L
21
WatfordWatfordWAT
123271020-1011
L
W
L
L
L
22
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
121561725-88
L
L
D
W
D
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
121471021-117
D
L
L
D
D
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
121291025-155
D
L
L
L
D
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Sheffield United sit 12th while Wrexham are 17th. Both clubs are in the bottom half, separated by five places, making this a fixture with genuine implications for each side's ambitions of moving away from the lower reaches of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sheffield United vs Wrexham today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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