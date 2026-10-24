Championship - Game Week 12 24 Oct 2026 - 07:30 Bramall Lane

Today's game between Sheffield United and Derby County will kick off at 24 Oct 2026, 12:30.

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Sheffield United vs Derby County is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream options for this Championship fixture are listed below.

Sheffield United host Derby County at Bramall Lane in the Championship, with both clubs in very different positions as the season moves into its middle phase.

Chris Wilder's Blades have shown enough in recent weeks to suggest they belong in the upper half of the table, and home form will be central to any push they make in the months ahead.

Derby arrive in South Yorkshire under John Eustace in a precarious spot, deep in the relegation places and in need of a result to arrest a difficult run.

The Rams have found wins hard to come by, and a trip to Bramall Lane represents one of the sterner tests left on their schedule.

Sheffield United will look to use home advantage to press their case, with the crowd at Bramall Lane capable of making the ground a difficult place to visit.

Kalvin Phillips, on loan from Manchester City, adds an intriguing subplot to Sheffield United's squad picture, with the former England international looking to rediscover his best form in the Championship.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Derby County with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chris Wilder has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and Sheffield United have no injury or suspension information currently listed. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

John Eustace is similarly yet to name his Derby County side, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Sheffield United head into this match with a mixed recent record, winning two and losing two of their last five across all competitions, with one Carabao Cup defeat to Fleetwood Town also included. Their most recent outing brought a 1-0 win away at Bristol City, and they earlier beat Lincoln City 3-0. The Blades have, though, conceded in each of their league defeats, going down 3-2 to Portsmouth and 2-1 to Stoke City.

Derby's last five matches make for difficult reading, with three defeats, one draw against Wrexham, and another draw against Burnley their only points gathered. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to Stoke City, and a 4-1 defeat to Queens Park Rangers earlier in the run underlines the scale of the challenge Eustace faces.

Head-to-Head Record

Recent history between these two sides favours Sheffield United, who have won three of the last four competitive meetings. Derby's only victory in that stretch came in May 2026, when they beat the Blades 2-1 at Pride Park, but Sheffield United had previously taken wins in three straight Championship encounters. The overall pattern of results suggests the Blades hold the upper hand in this fixture.

Standings

Sheffield United sit 11th in the Championship, comfortably in mid-table and within range of the play-off places. Derby are 23rd, which places them in the relegation zone and makes this fixture a potentially significant one in their fight to stay in the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sheffield United vs Derby County today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: