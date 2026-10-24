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Championship
team-logoSheffield United
Bramall Lane
team-logoDerby County
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How to watch today's Sheffield United vs Derby County Championship game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Sheffield United vs Derby County
Sheffield United
Derby County
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield United and Derby County, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Championship - Game Week 12
Bramall Lane

Today's game between Sheffield United and Derby County will kick off at 24 Oct 2026, 12:30.

Other English Language Commentaries

United KingdomSky Sports+
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VPN GuideGemini

Sheffield United vs Derby County is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream options for this Championship fixture are listed below.

Sky Sports+

Sky Sports+

Click here

Sheffield United host Derby County at Bramall Lane in the Championship, with both clubs in very different positions as the season moves into its middle phase.

Chris Wilder's Blades have shown enough in recent weeks to suggest they belong in the upper half of the table, and home form will be central to any push they make in the months ahead.

Derby arrive in South Yorkshire under John Eustace in a precarious spot, deep in the relegation places and in need of a result to arrest a difficult run.

The Rams have found wins hard to come by, and a trip to Bramall Lane represents one of the sterner tests left on their schedule.

Sheffield United will look to use home advantage to press their case, with the crowd at Bramall Lane capable of making the ground a difficult place to visit.

Kalvin Phillips, on loan from Manchester City, adds an intriguing subplot to Sheffield United's squad picture, with the former England international looking to rediscover his best form in the Championship.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

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How to watch Sheffield United vs Derby County with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United vs Derby County Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. Wilder

Chris Wilder has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and Sheffield United have no injury or suspension information currently listed. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

John Eustace is similarly yet to name his Derby County side, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

SHU

SHU - Form

FLE
L1-0
STK
L2-1
LIN
W3-0
POR
L3-2
BRC
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
DER

DER - Form

BIR
L1-2
BUR
D1-1
WRE
D1-1
QPR
L4-1
STK
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Sheffield United head into this match with a mixed recent record, winning two and losing two of their last five across all competitions, with one Carabao Cup defeat to Fleetwood Town also included. Their most recent outing brought a 1-0 win away at Bristol City, and they earlier beat Lincoln City 3-0. The Blades have, though, conceded in each of their league defeats, going down 3-2 to Portsmouth and 2-1 to Stoke City.

Derby's last five matches make for difficult reading, with three defeats, one draw against Wrexham, and another draw against Burnley their only points gathered. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to Stoke City, and a 4-1 defeat to Queens Park Rangers earlier in the run underlines the scale of the challenge Eustace faces.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Sheffield UnitedDrawDerby County
4
0
1
Championship
Derby County badge
Derby County
DER
1
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
2
FT
Championship
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
1
Derby County badge
Derby County
DER
3
FT
Championship
Derby County badge
Derby County
DER
0
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
1
FT
Championship
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
1
Derby County badge
Derby County
DER
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Derby County badge
Derby County
DER
1
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
3
FT
8Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Recent history between these two sides favours Sheffield United, who have won three of the last four competitive meetings. Derby's only victory in that stretch came in May 2026, when they beat the Blades 2-1 at Pride Park, but Sheffield United had previously taken wins in three straight Championship encounters. The overall pattern of results suggests the Blades hold the upper hand in this fixture.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
127412717+1025
W
D
W
W
D
2
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
11722168+823
L
W
W
W
W
3
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
116413012+1822
W
W
D
D
W
4
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
115512011+920
W
W
W
D
W
5
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
116231512+320
W
W
L
L
D
6
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
116141816+219
W
L
W
W
W
7
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
115331916+318
D
W
L
L
W
8
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
116322110+1117
D
W
W
L
W
9
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
114521512+317
L
W
D
D
D
10
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
114341716+115
L
W
W
D
W
11
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
114341514+115
W
L
W
L
L
12
MillwallMillwallMIL
114341818015
D
L
W
D
D
13
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
114341414015
D
W
W
L
D
14
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
113531516-114
W
L
D
W
L
15
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
114251215-314
L
L
D
W
L
16
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
113531015-514
L
D
D
L
D
17
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
124261623-714
L
D
W
L
W
18
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
11335919-1012
D
L
L
L
W
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
112541817+111
D
W
L
W
L
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
113261019-911
W
L
L
L
L
21
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
113081721-49
L
L
L
L
L
22
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
111551621-58
L
D
W
D
L
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
11137920-116
L
L
D
D
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
11119924-154
L
L
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

Sheffield United sit 11th in the Championship, comfortably in mid-table and within range of the play-off places. Derby are 23rd, which places them in the relegation zone and makes this fixture a potentially significant one in their fight to stay in the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sheffield United vs Derby County today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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