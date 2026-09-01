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Championship
team-logoSheffield United
Bramall Lane
team-logoBolton Wanderers
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How to watch today's Sheffield United vs Bolton Wanderers Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Sheffield United vs Bolton Wanderers
Sheffield United
Bolton Wanderers
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield United and Bolton Wanderers, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Championship - Game Week 4
Bramall Lane

Today's game between Sheffield United and Bolton Wanderers will kick-off at 1 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Sheffield United vs Bolton Wanderers is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream option for this Championship fixture are listed below.

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Sky Sports+

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Sheffield United host Bolton Wanderers at Bramall Lane in a Championship fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs early in the 2026/27 season.

Chris Wilder's Blades have made a steady but unspectacular start to the campaign. Three draws from their opening three league games suggest a side still searching for consistency, though a Carabao Cup win over Blackburn Rovers showed they can raise their level when required.

Bolton arrive in Sheffield under Steven Schumacher sitting just above the Blades in the table, but their own form is patchy. A loss to Lincoln City last time out in the Championship will have frustrated Schumacher, and the Trotters need a response on the road.

Bramall Lane remains one of the more atmospheric grounds in the second tier, and Sheffield United will be looking to use that to their advantage as they push for a first Championship win of the season.

For Bolton, a positive result here would reinforce their early-season standing and signal genuine promotion ambition. They have shown they can grind out results, but their defensive record needs tightening after conceding in each of their last two competitive matches.

This is a fixture that neither side can afford to treat lightly. Three points would provide a significant boost to whichever team claims them.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Sheffield United vs Bolton Wanderers, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

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How to watch Sheffield United vs Bolton Wanderers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United vs Bolton Wanderers Probable lineups

Sheffield United crest
Sheffield United
SHU
Formation
Bolton Wanderers crest
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
Bolton Wanderers crest
Bolton Wanderers
BOL

Manager

  • C. Wilder

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Sheffield United ahead of this fixture. Chris Wilder has not released a probable lineup, and no squad concerns have been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Bolton Wanderers are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. Steven Schumacher has not named a projected XI, and no injuries or suspensions have been listed. Further squad updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

SHU

SHU - Form

MAN
W0-3
BIR
D0-0
SWA
D0-0
BLB
W1-2
CAC
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BOL

BOL - Form

NAC
W1-0
SHW
L1-0
PNE
W2-1
QPR
D0-0
LIN
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Sheffield United have won one, drawn three, and lost none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Cardiff City in the Championship, a result that continued a run of three successive draws in the league. The Blades kept back-to-back clean sheets against Swansea City and Birmingham City before their attack clicked in a 1-2 Carabao Cup win at Blackburn Rovers. Across the five matches, they have scored six goals and conceded three.

Bolton Wanderers have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 Championship defeat to Lincoln City, following a goalless draw at Queens Park Rangers. The Trotters' best result in the run was a 2-1 Championship win over Preston North End. Bolton have scored four goals and conceded three across the five fixtures, though two of those defeats came in the Carabao Cup and a pre-season friendly.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Sheffield UnitedDrawBolton Wanderers
4
0
1
Championship
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
2
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
0
FT
Championship
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
0
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
3
FT
Championship
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
0
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
1
FT
Championship
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
0
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
1
FT
League One
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
2
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
0
FT
8Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored0/5


The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2019, when Sheffield United won 2-0 at Bramall Lane in the Championship. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures on record, Sheffield United have won four times and Bolton once. The Blades have been dominant in this matchup, winning 3-0 at Bolton in August 2018 and twice defeating their opponents 2-0 at Bramall Lane. Bolton's only win in the series came at Bramall Lane in December 2017, a 0-1 victory.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
330052+39
W
W
W
2
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
321094+57
W
W
D
3
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
321051+47
W
D
W
4
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
321052+37
W
D
W
5
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
320164+26
W
L
W
6
MillwallMillwallMIL
320165+16
L
W
W
7
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
320165+16
L
W
W
8
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
312043+15
W
D
D
9
WatfordWatfordWAT
312043+15
D
D
W
10
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
31115504
L
W
D
11
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
31112204
L
D
W
12
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
311145-14
W
D
L
13
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
30305503
D
D
D
14
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
30302203
D
D
D
15
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
310256-13
L
W
L
16
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
310256-13
W
L
L
17
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
310235-23
W
L
L
18
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
320194+52
W
W
L
19
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
302145-12
D
L
D
20
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
302134-12
L
D
D
21
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
301237-41
L
D
L
22
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
301249-51
L
L
D
23
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
300326-40
L
L
L
24
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
300339-60
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Bolton Wanderers currently sit 11th while Sheffield United are placed 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sheffield United vs Bolton Wanderers today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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