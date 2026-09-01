Championship - Game Week 4 1 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Bramall Lane

Today's game between Sheffield United and Bolton Wanderers will kick-off at 1 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Sheffield United vs Bolton Wanderers is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream option for this Championship fixture are listed below.

Sheffield United host Bolton Wanderers at Bramall Lane in a Championship fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs early in the 2026/27 season.

Chris Wilder's Blades have made a steady but unspectacular start to the campaign. Three draws from their opening three league games suggest a side still searching for consistency, though a Carabao Cup win over Blackburn Rovers showed they can raise their level when required.

Bolton arrive in Sheffield under Steven Schumacher sitting just above the Blades in the table, but their own form is patchy. A loss to Lincoln City last time out in the Championship will have frustrated Schumacher, and the Trotters need a response on the road.

Bramall Lane remains one of the more atmospheric grounds in the second tier, and Sheffield United will be looking to use that to their advantage as they push for a first Championship win of the season.

For Bolton, a positive result here would reinforce their early-season standing and signal genuine promotion ambition. They have shown they can grind out results, but their defensive record needs tightening after conceding in each of their last two competitive matches.

This is a fixture that neither side can afford to treat lightly. Three points would provide a significant boost to whichever team claims them.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Sheffield United vs Bolton Wanderers, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Bolton Wanderers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Sheffield United ahead of this fixture. Chris Wilder has not released a probable lineup, and no squad concerns have been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Bolton Wanderers are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. Steven Schumacher has not named a projected XI, and no injuries or suspensions have been listed. Further squad updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Sheffield United have won one, drawn three, and lost none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Cardiff City in the Championship, a result that continued a run of three successive draws in the league. The Blades kept back-to-back clean sheets against Swansea City and Birmingham City before their attack clicked in a 1-2 Carabao Cup win at Blackburn Rovers. Across the five matches, they have scored six goals and conceded three.

Bolton Wanderers have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 Championship defeat to Lincoln City, following a goalless draw at Queens Park Rangers. The Trotters' best result in the run was a 2-1 Championship win over Preston North End. Bolton have scored four goals and conceded three across the five fixtures, though two of those defeats came in the Carabao Cup and a pre-season friendly.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2019, when Sheffield United won 2-0 at Bramall Lane in the Championship. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures on record, Sheffield United have won four times and Bolton once. The Blades have been dominant in this matchup, winning 3-0 at Bolton in August 2018 and twice defeating their opponents 2-0 at Bramall Lane. Bolton's only win in the series came at Bramall Lane in December 2017, a 0-1 victory.

Standings

In the Championship table, Bolton Wanderers currently sit 11th while Sheffield United are placed 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sheffield United vs Bolton Wanderers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: