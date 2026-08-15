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Championship
team-logoSheffield United
Bramall Lane
team-logoBirmingham City
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How to watch today's Sheffield United vs Birmingham City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Sheffield United vs Birmingham City
Sheffield United
Birmingham City
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield United and Birmingham City, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Championship - Game Week 1
Bramall Lane

Today's game between Sheffield United and Birmingham City will kick-off at 15 Aug 2026, 17:30.

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Sheffield United vs Birmingham City is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports. The match is broadcast across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Subscribers can also stream the game through Now TV.

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Main Event

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Sky Sports Football

Sky Sports Football

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NowTV

NowTV

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Sky Sports Ultra HDR

Sky Sports Ultra HDR

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Sheffield United open their 2026/27 Championship campaign at Bramall Lane against Birmingham City, a fixture that pits two clubs with contrasting recent trajectories against each other on the opening weekend of the season.

Chris Wilder returns to the dugout at Bramall Lane with promotion ambitions firmly intact. The Blades have assembled a squad with Premier League pedigree, and the expectation around S2 is clear: this is a club built to go up.

Birmingham arrive as the division's form side heading into the new season. Chris Davies' men won all five of their pre-season fixtures and backed that up with a Carabao Cup victory over Swansea City, making them one of the more dangerous visitors Sheffield United could face on matchday one.

The Blues enter the campaign sitting top of the Championship standings, though the table reflects only early-season data. Still, the confidence running through Birmingham's squad is evident, and Davies has built something worth watching.

Wilder's side were not without their own positive preparation. A 3-0 win over Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup showed Sheffield United's attacking intent, and victories over Levante and Huddersfield Town during pre-season suggest the squad is sharp.

These two sides know each other well. They met twice in the Championship last season, with Sheffield United winning 3-0 at Bramall Lane in December before the reverse fixture ended 1-1 in March.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Sheffield United vs Birmingham City, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

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How to watch Sheffield United vs Birmingham City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City Probable lineups

Sheffield United crest
Sheffield United
SHU
Formation
Birmingham City crest
Birmingham City
BIR
Birmingham City crest
Birmingham City
BIR

Manager

  • C. Wilder

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has not confirmed his starting XI ahead of the fixture, and no injury or suspension data is currently available for the Blades. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies is similarly yet to confirm his lineup, with no injury or suspension information available for the visitors at this stage. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

SHU

SHU - Form

LEV
W1-2
HUD
W3-1
ROT
W0-2
BOC
D0-0
MAN
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BIR

BIR - Form

BUR
W0-1
NOR
W0-2
CRE
W1-2
BAR
W2-2
SWA
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Sheffield United go into the match with four wins from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-0 victory over Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup, a performance that underlined their attacking sharpness ahead of the league opener. They also drew 0-0 with German side Bochum during pre-season. Across those five matches, the Blades scored nine goals.

Birmingham City arrive with five wins from five. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win at Swansea City in the Carabao Cup, while a pre-season draw with Barcelona — recorded as a win in the data — highlighted the ambition surrounding the club. Birmingham scored eight goals across their last five matches without losing once.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Sheffield UnitedDrawBirmingham City
2
2
1
Championship
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
1
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
1
FT
Championship
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
3
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
0
FT
Carabao Cup
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
2
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
1
FT
Championship
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
1
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
2
FT
Championship
Sheffield United badge
Sheffield United
SHU
1
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
1
FT
8Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5


The most recent meeting between the two clubs came in March 2026, when Birmingham City and Sheffield United drew 1-1 at St Andrew's in the Championship. Before that, Sheffield United won 3-0 at Bramall Lane in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Sheffield United hold the stronger record, with two wins to Birmingham's one and two draws. The sides also met in the Carabao Cup in August 2025, with Birmingham winning 2-1 at home.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
10102201
D
2
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
10102201
D
3
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
00000000
4
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
00000000
5
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
00000000
6
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
00000000
7
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
00000000
8
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
00000000
9
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
00000000
10
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
00000000
11
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
00000000
12
MillwallMillwallMIL
00000000
13
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
00000000
14
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
00000000
15
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
00000000
16
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
00000000
17
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
00000000
18
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
00000000
19
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
00000000
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
00000000
21
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
00000000
22
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
00000000
23
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
00000000
24
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
0000000-4
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Birmingham City sit top of the division heading into this fixture, while Sheffield United are placed 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sheffield United vs Birmingham City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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