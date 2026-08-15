Championship - Game Week 1 15 Aug 2026 - 12:30 Bramall Lane

Today's game between Sheffield United and Birmingham City will kick-off at 15 Aug 2026, 17:30.

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Sheffield United vs Birmingham City is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports. The match is broadcast across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Subscribers can also stream the game through Now TV.

Sheffield United open their 2026/27 Championship campaign at Bramall Lane against Birmingham City, a fixture that pits two clubs with contrasting recent trajectories against each other on the opening weekend of the season.

Chris Wilder returns to the dugout at Bramall Lane with promotion ambitions firmly intact. The Blades have assembled a squad with Premier League pedigree, and the expectation around S2 is clear: this is a club built to go up.

Birmingham arrive as the division's form side heading into the new season. Chris Davies' men won all five of their pre-season fixtures and backed that up with a Carabao Cup victory over Swansea City, making them one of the more dangerous visitors Sheffield United could face on matchday one.

The Blues enter the campaign sitting top of the Championship standings, though the table reflects only early-season data. Still, the confidence running through Birmingham's squad is evident, and Davies has built something worth watching.

Wilder's side were not without their own positive preparation. A 3-0 win over Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup showed Sheffield United's attacking intent, and victories over Levante and Huddersfield Town during pre-season suggest the squad is sharp.

These two sides know each other well. They met twice in the Championship last season, with Sheffield United winning 3-0 at Bramall Lane in December before the reverse fixture ended 1-1 in March.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Sheffield United vs Birmingham City, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Birmingham City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has not confirmed his starting XI ahead of the fixture, and no injury or suspension data is currently available for the Blades. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies is similarly yet to confirm his lineup, with no injury or suspension information available for the visitors at this stage. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Sheffield United go into the match with four wins from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-0 victory over Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup, a performance that underlined their attacking sharpness ahead of the league opener. They also drew 0-0 with German side Bochum during pre-season. Across those five matches, the Blades scored nine goals.

Birmingham City arrive with five wins from five. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win at Swansea City in the Carabao Cup, while a pre-season draw with Barcelona — recorded as a win in the data — highlighted the ambition surrounding the club. Birmingham scored eight goals across their last five matches without losing once.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between the two clubs came in March 2026, when Birmingham City and Sheffield United drew 1-1 at St Andrew's in the Championship. Before that, Sheffield United won 3-0 at Bramall Lane in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Sheffield United hold the stronger record, with two wins to Birmingham's one and two draws. The sides also met in the Carabao Cup in August 2025, with Birmingham winning 2-1 at home.

Standings

In the Championship table, Birmingham City sit top of the division heading into this fixture, while Sheffield United are placed 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sheffield United vs Birmingham City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: