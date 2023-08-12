Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Sheff Utd and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The newly promoted Premier League side, Sheffield United, are all set to welcome Crystal Palace to Bramall Lane on Saturday.

As for the hosts, Paul Heckingbottom has lifted the club back into the English top flight since their last relegation in 2021 but have lost out on the likes of Iliman Ndiaye to Marseille and Sander Berger to Burnley in the transfer window.

It was not until Roy Hodgson's arrived at Selhurst Park that Palace ultimately managed to avoid the drop and even finish a point above Chelsea in 11th position last season. Notably without Wilfried Zaha, the Eagles are now in their 11th straight season in the Premier League.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm BST Venue: Bramall Lane

How to watch Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

The game is not available on TV nor to stream online live.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United team news

New signings such as Anis Slimane and Benie Traore are expected to start, while the likes of Rhian Brewster, John Fleck, Jayden Bogle and Ismaila Coulibaly are all out injured.

Heckingbottom might want to keep a back three where Anel Ahmedhodzic comes in as a defender who can chip in a goal or two.

Auston Trusty has meanwhile returned after a successful loan move to Birmingham City last season.

Sheffield United possible XI: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Slimane, Norwood, Osborn, Lowe; Traore, Osula

Position Players Goalkeepers: Foderingham, Davies, Amissah Defenders: Ahmedhedzic, Trusty, Egan, Basham, Larouci, Lowe, Norrington-Davies, Robinson Midfielders: Souza, Slimane, Norwood, Baldock, Osborn Forwards: McBurnie, Traore, Jebbison, Osula

Crystal Palace team news

Michael Olise picked up a hamstring injury while on international duty with France at the U21 European Championship, and Eberechi Eze will need to fill the void following Zaha's departure.

Hodgson also roped in Jefferson Lerma from Bournemouth and Matheus Franca from Flamengo, with the former likely to start against Sheffield United, while Tyrick Mitchell and Will Hughes are doubts for the season opener.

Goalkeeper Vicente Guaita's reluctance to take to their field during pre-season will see Sam Johnstone start instead.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Clyne; Doucoure, Lerma; Ayew, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnstone, Guaita, Whitworth Defenders: Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Ferguson, Tomkins, Mitchell, Clyne, Ward Midfielders: Doucoure, Lerma, Riedewald, Ahamada, Hughes, Schlupp, Eze, Franca, Ebiowei, Rak-Sakyi Forwards: Edouard, Mateta, Ayew

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 8, 2021 Sheffield United 0-2 Crystal Palace Premier League Jan 2, 2021 Crystal Palace 2-0 Sheffield United Premier League Feb 1, 2020 Crystal Palace 0-1 Sheffield United Premier League Aug 18, 2019 Sheffield United 1-0 Crystal Palace Premier League Feb 19, 2011 Crystal Palace 1-0 Sheffield United Championship

