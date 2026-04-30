Conference League - Final Stage Stadion Miejski im. Henryka Reymana

Today's game between Shakhtar Donetsk and Crystal Palace will kick-off at 30 Apr 2026, 20:00.

The TV channel and live stream options for Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace are listed below. UK viewers can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with a full stream available through the BT Sport platform.

Crystal Palace travel to Krakow to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Conference League, with a place in the final on the line at Stadion Miejski im. Henryka Reymana.

Shakhtar arrive in excellent domestic form, having won three straight matches in the Ukrainian Premier League heading into this fixture. Their most recent Conference League outing, a 2-2 draw with AZ Alkmaar, showed they are capable of trading blows with European opposition.

Palace come into this tie having endured a difficult few days in the Premier League. Oliver Glasner's side lost 3-1 to Liverpool at Anfield, a match in which Mohamed Salah's injury late on overshadowed a performance that underlined the gap between Palace and the top of the table.

The Eagles' European campaign tells a different story, though. A 3-0 win over Fiorentina earlier in the month announced their continental credentials before a 2-1 reverse in Florence brought them back to earth. That aggregate progression to this stage confirms Palace belong at this level.

Jean-Philippe Mateta leads the line and will be the focal point of Palace's attacking threat, with Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr providing the creativity around him. Shakhtar will need to be organised to contain that combination.

For Shakhtar, this is a chance to reach a European final while playing home matches in Poland, a situation born from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Their supporters have rallied behind the club throughout, and the atmosphere in Krakow will be charged.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace live.

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Shakhtar Donetsk have no injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this match. Their projected XI reads: Riznyk; Tobias, Bondar, Matviyenko, Henrique; Santana, Gomes, Newerton; Isaque, Ocheretko; Kaua Elias.

Crystal Palace are without four players through injury. Eddie Nketiah, Edon Guessand, Cheick Doucoure, and Chadi Kporha are all sidelined. Despite those absences, Palace name a strong projected XI: Henderson; Clyne, Richards, Lacroix, Munoz; Kamada, Sarr, Sosa; Pino, Wharton; Mateta. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Shakhtar Donetsk head into this fixture having won three and drawn two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 away win over Kudrivka in the Ukrainian Premier League, following a 1-2 victory at Zorya three days earlier. The only points dropped in that run came in two draws, including a 2-2 result against AZ Alkmaar in the Conference League and a 2-2 draw with LNZ Cherkasy. Shakhtar scored nine goals and conceded six across those five games.

Crystal Palace have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League, though they had drawn 0-0 with West Ham before that. Palace's European form bookends this run: a 2-1 defeat to Fiorentina in the Conference League sits alongside a commanding 3-0 win over the same opponents earlier in April. Palace scored five goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Shakhtar Donetsk and Crystal Palace are recorded in the available data. This fixture represents a first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League standings, Shakhtar Donetsk sit sixth and Crystal Palace tenth. Both positions place the clubs inside the knockout bracket, making this semi-final tie a meeting between two sides who have earned their place at this stage of the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: