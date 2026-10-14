Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Shakhtar Donetsk and AEK Athens will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens is available to watch live on TNT Sports 8. Subscribers can also stream the match through HBO Max. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.





Shakhtar Donetsk host AEK Athens at Stamford Bridge in a Champions League fixture that puts two sides from the lower half of the table against each other.

Shakhtar arrive in strong domestic form under coach Arda Turan. Four wins from their last five matches in all competitions tell a story of a side that is building momentum, even if their European campaign has been harder to crack.

AEK Athens, managed by Marko Nikolic, have been equally impressive in Greece. Three wins from three Super League matches, including a 3-0 victory over OFI Crete last weekend, suggest they travel to London with genuine confidence.

Both clubs sit in the bottom half of the Champions League table, which gives this match added weight. A win for either side would represent a meaningful step toward improving their European standing.

With two squads carrying genuine quality and coaches with points to prove at this level, the contest at Stamford Bridge promises to be competitive. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Shakhtar Donetsk coach Arda Turan is without Eguinaldo and Irakli Azarovi through injury. No suspensions are recorded for the home side. The projected XI is expected to line up with Dmytro Riznyk in goal, supported by Vinicius Tobias, Pedro Henrique, Mykola Matviyenko, and Valeriy Bondar across the back line, with Alisson Santana, Marlon Gomes, Oleg Ocheretko, and Isaque in midfield, and Gleiker Mendoza and Kaua Elias leading the attack.

AEK Athens head into the match with no reported injuries or suspensions. Marko Nikolic is expected to field Alberto Brignoli in goal, with Filipe Relvas, Harold Moukoudi, Stavros Pilios, and Lazaros Rota in defence, Milan Vitalis, Razvan Marin, Aboubakary Koita, and Lovro Majer in midfield, and Zini and Luka Jovic up front. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Shakhtar Donetsk have recorded four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions, conceding just twice in that run. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Veres Rivne in the Ukrainian Premier League on October 9. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, a result that reflects the step up in quality at European level. They have scored nine goals in their last five matches.

AEK Athens arrive with an identical W4-D1 record from their last five games. They beat OFI Crete 3-0 in the Super League on October 10, their most recent outing. A standout result was an 8-1 cup win over Panserraikos FC in September. Their sole draw came against Asteras Tripolis, while a 1-0 Champions League win over LASK shows they can perform on the continental stage. Across five matches, AEK have scored 13 goals.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for these two sides. This fixture may represent a rare or first meeting between Shakhtar Donetsk and AEK Athens at this level.

Standings

In the Champions League, Shakhtar Donetsk sit 18th and AEK Athens are placed 15th. Both clubs are in the lower reaches of the table, meaning this match carries genuine importance for either side hoping to climb the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: