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Champions League
team-logoShakhtar Donetsk
Stamford Bridge
team-logoAEK Athens
Watch it on TNT Sports 8Watch it on HBO Max
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How to watch today's Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens
Shakhtar Donetsk
AEK Athens
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Shakhtar Donetsk and AEK Athens, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Shakhtar Donetsk and AEK Athens will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 20:00.

VPN GuideGemini
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Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens is available to watch live on TNT Sports 8. Subscribers can also stream the match through HBO Max. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

TNT Sports 8

TNT Sports 8

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HBO Max

HBO Max

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Shakhtar Donetsk host AEK Athens at Stamford Bridge in a Champions League fixture that puts two sides from the lower half of the table against each other.

Shakhtar arrive in strong domestic form under coach Arda Turan. Four wins from their last five matches in all competitions tell a story of a side that is building momentum, even if their European campaign has been harder to crack.

AEK Athens, managed by Marko Nikolic, have been equally impressive in Greece. Three wins from three Super League matches, including a 3-0 victory over OFI Crete last weekend, suggest they travel to London with genuine confidence.

Both clubs sit in the bottom half of the Champions League table, which gives this match added weight. A win for either side would represent a meaningful step toward improving their European standing.

With two squads carrying genuine quality and coaches with points to prove at this level, the contest at Stamford Bridge promises to be competitive. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

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How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens Probable lineups

4-1-4-1
Shakhtar Donetsk crest
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
page.match.formation.title
AEK Athens crest
AEK Athens
AEK
4-4-2
D. RiznykD. RiznykV. TobiasV. TobiasP. HenriqueP. HenriqueM. MatviyenkoM. MatviyenkoV. BondarV. BondarA. SantanaA. SantanaM. GomesM. GomesO. OcheretkoO. OcheretkoIsaqueIsaqueG. MendozaG. MendozaKaua EliasKaua EliasA. BrignoliA. BrignoliF. RelvasF. RelvasH. MoukoudiH. MoukoudiS. PiliosS. PiliosL. RotaL. RotaM. VitalisM. VitalisR. MarinR. MarinA. KoitaA. KoitaL. MajerL. MajerZiniZiniL. JovicL. Jovic
AEK Athens crest
AEK Athens
AEK
4-1-4-1
Shakhtar Donetsk

Starting XI

AEK Athens

Manager

  • A. Turan
  • M. Nikolic

Shakhtar Donetsk coach Arda Turan is without Eguinaldo and Irakli Azarovi through injury. No suspensions are recorded for the home side. The projected XI is expected to line up with Dmytro Riznyk in goal, supported by Vinicius Tobias, Pedro Henrique, Mykola Matviyenko, and Valeriy Bondar across the back line, with Alisson Santana, Marlon Gomes, Oleg Ocheretko, and Isaque in midfield, and Gleiker Mendoza and Kaua Elias leading the attack.

AEK Athens head into the match with no reported injuries or suspensions. Marko Nikolic is expected to field Alberto Brignoli in goal, with Filipe Relvas, Harold Moukoudi, Stavros Pilios, and Lazaros Rota in defence, Milan Vitalis, Razvan Marin, Aboubakary Koita, and Lovro Majer in midfield, and Zini and Luka Jovic up front. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

SHK

SHK - Form

KAR
W1-2
PSV
D1-1
CHO
W2-0
LNZ
W3-0
VRI
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
AEK

AEK - Form

LAS
W1-0
ATT
D1-1
PAF
W8-1
VOL
W1-2
OFI
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Shakhtar Donetsk have recorded four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions, conceding just twice in that run. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Veres Rivne in the Ukrainian Premier League on October 9. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, a result that reflects the step up in quality at European level. They have scored nine goals in their last five matches.

AEK Athens arrive with an identical W4-D1 record from their last five games. They beat OFI Crete 3-0 in the Super League on October 10, their most recent outing. A standout result was an 8-1 cup win over Panserraikos FC in September. Their sole draw came against Asteras Tripolis, while a 1-0 Champions League win over LASK shows they can perform on the continental stage. Across five matches, AEK have scored 13 goals.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for these two sides. This fixture may represent a rare or first meeting between Shakhtar Donetsk and AEK Athens at this level.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
14
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
17
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
18
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
22
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
28
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
29
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League, Shakhtar Donetsk sit 18th and AEK Athens are placed 15th. Both clubs are in the lower reaches of the table, meaning this match carries genuine importance for either side hoping to climb the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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