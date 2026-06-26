Today's game between Senegal and Iraq will kick-off at 26 Jun 2026, 20:00.

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Senegal vs Iraq is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on ITV4, with streaming available via ITVX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Senegal and Iraq meet in the final Group I fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday, June 26, at BMO Field in Toronto. Both sides arrive without a point from their opening two matches, turning this into a straight shootout for survival in the tournament.

Senegal came close against Norway on Matchday 2 but fell 3-2, with Erling Haaland scoring twice after the break to seal the result. Ismaila Sarr scored both goals for the Lions of Teranga that evening, and his form gives Pape Thiaw's side genuine attacking threat heading into this decider.

Iraq's situation is more precarious. Graham Arnold's side were beaten 3-0 by France in Philadelphia, a result that followed their 4-1 opening-day loss to Norway. The Lions of Mesopotamia have conceded seven goals without reply across their two World Cup appearances and must find a way to score to stay alive.

France have already secured top spot in Group I with six points, while Norway sit second. Eight of the twelve third-placed teams will advance to the Round of 32, meaning a win here could still be enough for one of these sides to progress, though goal difference will matter significantly.

For Senegal, three points would secure a third-place finish and keep their tournament alive. Iraq must win — a draw eliminates them entirely. BMO Field, home to Toronto FC, will host more than 45,000 supporters following tournament-specific expansion work.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Senegal vs Iraq live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Senegal vs Iraq with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pape Thiaw names a projected XI for Senegal that includes Mory Diaw in goal, with a back line of Moussa Niakhate, Krepin Diatta, Malick Diouf, and Kalidou Koulibaly. Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, and Lamine Camara form the midfield, while Ismaila Sarr, Sadio Mane, and Nicolas Jackson lead the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Lions of Teranga.

Graham Arnold's projected XI for Iraq sees Ahmed Basil Fadhil start in goal, with a defence of Akam Hashem, Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahseen, and Merchas Doski. Zidane Iqbal, Ali Jasim, and Marko Lawk Farji fill the midfield, with Amir Al-Ammari and Ayman Hussein in support of striker Ali Al Hamadi. Iraq also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Senegal arrive with one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to Norway in the World Cup group stage on June 23, a match in which Ismaila Sarr scored twice. Before that, they lost 3-1 to France on June 16. Their only win in this run came against Gambia, 3-1, in a March friendly, and they drew 0-0 with Saudi Arabia. Senegal have scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Iraq have also won just one of their last five, drawing one and losing three. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 defeat to France on June 22, following a 4-1 loss to Norway on June 16. Arnold's side drew 1-1 with Spain in a June friendly and beat Andorra 1-0 in May. They have scored four goals and conceded ten across this five-match run, with their defensive record a clear concern heading into a must-win fixture.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Senegal and Iraq. Friday's fixture at BMO Field in Toronto represents the first recorded encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group I, Senegal currently sit third and Iraq fourth after two rounds of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Senegal vs Iraq today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



