Watch Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots kick-off time

9 Sept 2026 - 20:20 Lumen Field

The Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots at Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington) in the 2026 regular season opener on Thursday, September 10. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1.20am BST.

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots in the UK

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN and Sky Sports Main Event / Action in the UK.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season in the UK, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99 £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99 £21.99 / month

Those purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots Team News

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are gearing up for a highly anticipated Super Bowl LX rematch to kick off the NFL regular season.

Key additions for the Patriots include A.J. Brown (WR, traded from the Eagles), Romeo Doubs (WR - free agent) and Alijah Vera-Tucker (LG - free agent). While the likes of Stefon Diggs, Garrett Bradbury and Kayshon Boutee have departed.

For Seattle, the roster has stayed largely intact with minimal offseason changes.

Seattle head coach, Mike Macdonald, will trust veteran Sam Darnold under center. He will rely heavily on star targets like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back Kenneth Walker III.

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye takes the reins for the Pats, with a heavily upgraded wide receiver corps featuring newly acquired superstar A.J. Brown. If TreVeyon Henderson misses out because of an ankle injury, Rhamondre Stevenson will carry the load in the backfield.







