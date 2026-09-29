UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 2 29 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Hampden Park

Today's game between Scotland and Switzerland will kick off at 29 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Scotland vs Switzerland is being shown live on BBC Two, BBC Scotland, and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Scotland host Switzerland at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Tuesday, September 29, with a 7:45pm BST kick-off, as Sébastien Pocognoli takes charge of his first home match as Scotland manager in UEFA Nations League B Group 1.

Pocognoli's appointment comes after Scotland exited the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the group stage, winning only once — a 1-0 victory over Haiti — before defeats to Morocco and Brazil ended their campaign in North America.

Switzerland arrive at Hampden in strong form and in confident mood. Murat Yakin's side reached the World Cup quarter-finals, their best run in 72 years, before falling 3-1 to Argentina. They backed that up with a 3-0 win over North Macedonia in their Nations League opener on Friday.

The Swiss have been hit by off-field disruption ahead of this fixture. Captain Granit Xhaka and forward Breel Embolo have both been withdrawn from the squad due to ongoing legal issues surrounding forged COVID-19 certificates, a significant blow to Yakin's options.

Scotland, ranked 36th in the world to Switzerland's 14th, head into this contest sitting second in Group 1, with the Swiss top after their opening-night win. Three points here would shift the group picture considerably.

The sides drew 1-1 at Euro 2024, their most recent meeting, and history suggests neither team holds a commanding edge in this fixture. Expect a competitive match at a sold-out Hampden.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland vs Switzerland live.

How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Scotland manager Sébastien Pocognoli is expected to name a back four of Aaron Hickey, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, and Stephen Welsh in front of goalkeeper Angus Gunn. Billy Gilmour and John McGinn are projected to anchor the midfield alongside Lewis Ferguson, with Andrew Robertson operating from the left. Oli McBurnie and Kieron Bowie are named in the projected attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Switzerland, Murat Yakin is set to deploy Gregor Kobel in goal behind a defensive line of Zachary Athekame, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, and Ricardo Rodriguez. Ardon Jashari and Remo Freuler are projected in central midfield, with Fabian Rieder providing support. Johan Manzambi, Dan Ndoye, and Zeki Amdouni complete the projected XI. Granit Xhaka and Breel Embolo are absent from the squad following their withdrawal over forged COVID-19 certificate allegations.

Form

Scotland have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Slovenia in their Nations League opener on September 26. Prior to that, they lost 3-0 to Brazil and 1-0 to Morocco at the World Cup, though they did beat Haiti 1-0 in their opening group fixture. Scotland scored five goals and conceded four across those five matches, with their attacking output largely limited to the pre-tournament period.

Switzerland have won four of their last five, losing once. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over North Macedonia on September 26, their first Nations League fixture. Before that came the 3-1 World Cup quarter-final defeat to Argentina, which ended a run of four consecutive wins including victories over Colombia on penalties, Algeria 2-0, Canada 2-1, and Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1. Yakin's side scored 12 goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 in the UEFA Euro 2024 group stage in June of that year, with Scott McTominay giving Scotland the lead before Xherdan Shaqiri levelled. The only other recorded fixture in the dataset is a friendly in March 2006 that Switzerland won 3-1. Across those two meetings, the head-to-head is finely balanced, and neither side carries a decisive historical advantage into Tuesday's contest.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Switzerland SUI 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 W 2 Scotland SCO 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 3 Slovenia SVN 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 4 North Macedonia MKD 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 1, Switzerland sit top after their opening win over North Macedonia, while Scotland are second following their draw with Slovenia. Both sides are chasing the group title, which would earn promotion to Nations League A for the 2028-29 cycle, making this an early but direct confrontation between the two leading sides in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Scotland vs Switzerland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: