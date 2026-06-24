Today's game between Scotland and Brazil will kick-off at 24 Jun 2026, 23:00.

Gemini

Scotland vs Brazil is being shown live in the United Kingdom on BBC One, with coverage also available via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. All three options are free to access.

Scotland face Brazil in their final Group C fixture at the 2026 World Cup, with the match taking place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Wednesday, June 24.

Steve Clarke's side arrive at this fixture knowing their tournament survival is on the line. They beat Haiti 1-0 in their opener before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Morocco, leaving them third in the group and in need of a result against the five-time world champions.

Brazil, meanwhile, sit top of Group C after two matches. Carlo Ancelotti's squad drew 1-1 with Morocco before dismantling Haiti 3-0, with Matheus Cunha scoring twice and Vinicius Junior also on the scoresheet.

The Selecao have been far from flawless, but they carry the quality and the momentum of a side that knows how to win when it matters. Scotland will need to produce something close to their best to take anything from this game.

Scott McTominay has been a driving force for the Tartan Army throughout the campaign. The Napoli midfielder's form at club level has carried over into this tournament, and Scotland will lean heavily on his energy and influence in the middle of the park.

The biggest story surrounding Brazil this week is the potential return of Neymar. The Santos forward has been sidelined with a calf problem for the opening two matches but has returned to training, and Ancelotti's camp are monitoring his fitness ahead of kick-off. Lucas Paqueta has spoken warmly of Neymar's return to the training pitch, describing him as a very important figure for the group.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland vs Brazil, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Scotland vs Brazil with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Steve Clarke has a fully fit squad to choose from, with no injuries or suspensions reported for Scotland. His projected XI includes Angus Gunn in goal, a back four of Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Andrew Robertson, and Nathan Patterson, with Scott McTominay, Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson, and John McGinn in midfield. Ben Gannon-Doak and Che Adams are expected to lead the attack.

Brazil are without Raphinha, who suffered a hamstring injury in the win over Haiti and remains sidelined. His absence is a significant blow, with his wife Natalia Belloli describing an emotional phone call after the injury occurred. Carlo Ancelotti's projected XI features Alisson Becker in goal, a defensive line of Marquinhos, Gabriel, Danilo, and Douglas Santos, with Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, and Rayan in midfield alongside Lucas Paqueta, and Vinicius Junior and Matheus Cunha in attack. Updates on Neymar's involvement will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 11 Raphinha

Form

Scotland head into this match with a record of three wins and two losses from their last five games. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Morocco in the World Cup group stage, though they had previously beaten Haiti 1-0 in their tournament opener. A 4-0 win over Bolivia in a pre-tournament friendly showed their attacking potential, while a 4-1 victory over Curacao also featured in that run. They lost 1-0 to Ivory Coast in March. Across the five matches, Scotland scored nine goals and conceded three.

Brazil have won four of their last five matches, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw with Morocco in their World Cup opener. They followed that with a 3-0 win over Haiti, their most recent result. Prior to the tournament, they beat Egypt 2-1 and Panama 6-2 in friendlies, and defeated Croatia 3-1 in April. Brazil scored 14 goals across those five matches and conceded five.





Head-to-Head Record

SCO Last match BRA 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Brazil 2 - 0 Scotland 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The two sides have met just once in the available head-to-head data. Brazil beat Scotland 2-0 in an international friendly on March 27, 2011, with the match played at a neutral venue. That is the only meeting between the nations on record here.

Standings

In Group C, Brazil currently sit top of the table, while Scotland are third heading into the final round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Scotland vs Brazil today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



